An American Was Blown Away By Triple O's & Some Canadians Think It's The Fast Food 'King'
"Triple O burgers are better than In and Out. Fight me."
McDonald's Canada, A&W, Tim Hortons — all words that inspire mouths to water around the country.
Canadian fast-food chains are no joke, and one American was happily surprised when he tried a lower-key chain that B.C. locals recommended.
Triple O's started in B.C., and has some locations in Ontario and Alberta too, and if you need something to convince you to give it a try — this Vancouver Reddit thread will surely do it.
It's not often you find people on Reddit agreeing, but a shocking amount of people in the comments were raving about Triple O's, after an American started the love-fest.
"Washington State resident here (from Bellingham). My partner and I visited Vancouver this last weekend for a little getaway, and I read on a couple of different threads that Triple-O's breakfast sandwiches were the way to go," the Redditor explained.
"We stopped in on our way home, and they were truly, absolutely glorious. The perfect way to end a delightful weekend in your city," the added.
That one little post sparked 153 comments. Locals shared their go-to orders, odes to Triple O's, and nostalgic stories about the beloved brand.
One person said that you might pay more at the local chain, over other fast-food joints, but "you get what you pay for."
People shouted out things like their "quality ingredients," chicken strips, and veggie options.
Some didn't want the secrets of Triple O's to get out though.
Others were ready to brawl with the U.S. chains.
Of course, there were a couple of nay-sayers, but they were few and far between.
Looks like Tripple O's is bringing people together!