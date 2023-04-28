BC Children's Hospital Told Parents To Avoid Coming In When Sick & People Are So Confused
The hospital has since clarified what it meant in the now-viral tweet.
The BC Children's Hospital has gained some attention on Twitter after a tweet caused confusion. People were puzzled over the children's hospital's tweet, which seemingly advised people who are feeling sick to not go into a clinic.
"Not feeling great? Your appointment can wait. If you or your child are coming to one of our clinics but are feeling sick, please call & rebook your appointment for when you are well. Thanks for helping keep our patients and staff safe & healthy," the tweet said.
People on Twitter were quick to criticize the hospital for deterring sick people from visiting clinics, and the tweet now has over 170 retweets and 1.6 million views.
Although it created confusion, the BC Children's Hospital does provide emergency care for children who are sick. Patients can also make appointments at the clinics for non-emergency care.
\u201c@BCChildrensHosp "If your car needs repairs, do not bring it to any of our mechanics until after it's fixed"\u201d— BC Children's Hospital (@BC Children's Hospital) 1682353213
A few people found humour in the tweet.
\u201c@BCChildrensHosp Thats hysterical!!!\u201d— BC Children's Hospital (@BC Children's Hospital) 1682353213
Others were more direct.
\u201c@BCChildrensHosp This makes no sense.\u201d— BC Children's Hospital (@BC Children's Hospital) 1682353213
There were lots of WTFs and GIFs throughout the replies summing up how many people were feeling — confused.
Others shared more serious responses and concerns about the advice.
\u201c@BCChildrensHosp So let me get this straight.... A parent with a sick child needs to see a medical person and you're saying NOT to go to the appointment because the child is sick? That makes ZERO sense.\u201d— BC Children's Hospital (@BC Children's Hospital) 1682353213
Some were calling for the hospital to bring back mask regulations.
\u201cSomehow it's easier to tell sick people to stay home than to ask them to wear masks to prevent infection.\n\n#CovidIsNotOver\u201d— Michael \u201coplopanax\u201d Coyle (@Michael \u201coplopanax\u201d Coyle) 1682530104
On the BC Children's Hospital's website it said that "on April 6, 2023, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced changes to the COVID-19 guidance for health care settings. This change included an end to universal masking."
Although they still make masks available at the hospital entrances and require people to were them in some areas, they are not mandated in all areas.
"Please consider wearing a mask if you have any cold or flu symptoms and please stay home if you are feeling unwell," the website said.
"We ask that you please continue to clean your hands at the hospital entrance and throughout your visit. There will still be some situations where masks will be required in health-care settings or situations where they have always been required to protect high-risk patients against respiratory transmitted infections and protect workers against high-risk exposure to infectious diseases," it added.
People are still able to take their sick kids to the hospital
The website advised people who have an appointment for their sick child to "call the clinic you have the appointment with and share information about the symptoms," so a doctor or nurse can provide guidance.
Vancouver Is Awesome reported that the hospital’s chief operating officer, Sarah Bell, clarified things.
"BC Children's Hospital will always provide care to children and families who need us. Our hospital continues to provide 24/7 emergency care for babies, children and youth who are sick or injured," Bell said, according to the news outlet.
The confusing tweet was written in reference to non-emergency appointments at clinics.
Narcity has reached out to the B.C. Children's Hospital for comment, but did not hear make in time for this publication. We will update this story when we do hear back.