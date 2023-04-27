Nickelback Star Shocked People At Lewis Capaldi's Vancouver Show & It Was 'Legendary' (VIDEO)
"Still picking my jaw up off the floor."
Lewis Capaldi fans were treated to a huge surprise at his Vancouver concert when Chad Kroeger from Nickelback walked onto the stage.
Capaldi, who is currently on his "Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent" tour in North America, performed on Tuesday night in Vancouver — and the Canadian concertgoers got extra lucky.
Vancouver fans were losing it over the duo rocking out to arguably the most iconic Nickelback song – "Rockstar."
The Scottish singer was jamming out and clearly is a fan of the Canadian singer. "This is f**king Nickelback in the house," he said while on stage with Kroeger.
\u201cLewis Capaldi was living his best life lmaooooo\u201d— Taylor Kraft-Dinner (@Taylor Kraft-Dinner) 1682477900
Capaldi wasn't the only one thrilled about the appearance as concertgoers immediately started posting the iconic moment on TikTok.
@brookegoestoconcerts
fun fact i met chad 5 minutes before he went on stage #lewiscapaldi #lewiscapalditour #nickelback #nickelbackfan #nickelbacksongs #rockstarnickelback #chadkroeger #vancouver #vancouverconcert @Lewis Capaldi @nickelback
Fans got more than one hit song by the Alberta-born celebrity.
@brookegoestoconcerts
Replying to @Lisa Kernan the second song they played together! #lewiscapaldi #lewiscapalditour #nickelback #chadkroeger #howyouremindme #nickelbackfan #vancouver #vancouverconcert @Lewis Capaldi @nickelback
Some people had to pick their jaws up off the floor when Kroeger walked onto the stage.
\u201cHaving Chad Kroeger show up as a guest to @LewisCapaldi was absolutely legendary. Great show by these two beauties. Can\u2019t wait to see a full @Nickelback show in Edmonton this summer! Still picking my jaw up off the floor.\u201d— Davis Riar (@Davis Riar) 1682487765
"When he came on I was like WHATT OMG," one person commented on TikTok.
@isidorathexplorer
Good day to be Canadian😤 #nickelback #lewiscapaldi #lewiscapalditour #lewiscapaldivancouver #vancouver #chadkroeger #rockstar
"The Canadian in me really popped off when Chad Kroeger walked out on the stage," one TikToker captioned their video.
@jirkham
the Canadian in me really popped off when Chad Kroeger walked out on the stage #lewiscapaldi #lewiscapaldivancouver #nickelback
"I lost it when he came out, oh my god this was so amazing to witness," another wrote in the comments.
It's safe to say it was a happy surprise for the Capaldi and Nickelback fans out there!
You might not get a Nickelback as a surprise guest, but you'll definitely get an entertaining show if you go to one of Capaldi's concerts.
The next stop on his tour is April 28 in Portland! Fingers crossed thee will be more surprises along the way.