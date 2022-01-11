This Stat Holiday Trick In BC Helps You Turn 10 Paid Vacation Days Into 37 Days Off Work
Maximize your time off!
If you're looking to make the most of your vacation time in 2022, there are some key stat holiday dates in 2022 that you should target.
Most stat holidays land on a Friday or a Monday, which means that you can get five days off work by just using two of your paid vacation days.
That means that if your company gives you two weeks paid vacation, you could turn it into 25 days off, and if you get three weeks paid vacation you can transform that into more than 35 days off.
Here are the 2022 stat holiday dates to look for before you book a trip.
New Year's Day has passed so the next stat holiday is Family Day on Monday, February 21. If you take Friday, February 18 and Tuesday, February 22 off, it means you get five days vacation but you're only using two paid vacation days.
Then, for Good Friday on April 15, if you take Thursday, April 14 and Monday, April 18 off work, you're getting another five days vacation by using just two paid vacation days.
Victoria Day is on Monday, May 23 but if you take Friday, May 20 off work, you're getting four days off work for the price of one day.
Canada Day is Friday, July 1, so if you take Monday, July 4 off work, you can head up to the cottage for an extended staycation this year and you're only using one paid vacation day.
B.C. Day falls on Monday, August 1. To maximize your time off, you can take Friday, July 29 off and get four days off work only using one of your paid vacation days.
Labour Day is Monday, September 5 so, following the same method as above, if you take Friday, September 2 off work, you're getting another four days off work.
Thanksgiving falls on Monday, October 10 in 2022 but if you either Friday, October 7 or Tuesday, October 11 off work (if you're likely to have a hangover) then you can make it a four-day weekend but you're only using one vacation day.
Remembrance Day is on Friday, November 11 so you're getting a three-day weekend and you can save your final paid vacation day for Christmas. Christmas Day falls on a Sunday in 2022 so the substitute stat holiday is on Tuesday, December 27. Take your final vacation day on Boxing Day (Monday, December 26) to maximize your time off.
If you calculate the extra vacation days you've got by just taking paid time off around the stat holiday weekends, you'll have turned 10 days into 37 days.