This Stunning Swimming Hole In BC Has Crystal Clear Blue Water & It Looks Like Glass
Is this Turks and Caicos or Canada? 🐠
This swimming hole in B.C. looks absolutely stunning with its crystal clear waters that look just like glass. It would be the perfect thing to do to end the summer off with a bang.
Lower Myra Falls is located in Strathcona-Westmin Provincial Park in B.C. and if you are planning on visiting Vancouver Island anytime soon, this is one thing you'll want to add to your bucket list.
It's an easy 1.6-kilometre loop trail to get to this magnificent swimming spot and it will only take roughly 29 min to complete, according to Alltrails.
Once you find this sweet swimming spot, you will be in awe of how beautiful it looks.
Lower Myra Falls might almost make you forget that you are in Canada and make you feel like you've been transported to a tropical destination — minus the water temperature situation.
@derynmacey
Stunning Myra Falls on Vancouver Island. Best to visit on a sunny day so the water is this gorgeous colour! You can swim here but it ngl, it hurts. 🥶 #hiking #hikingszn #vancouverisland #britishcolumbia #travelbc #waterfalls #easyhikes #outdoors #naturelove
So, don't be shocked when you jump in and it's not like those Caribbean waters you've been dreaming of.
If there's one thing for sure, this picturesque swimming spot will definitely make some Insta-worthy photos with just how crystal blue the water is.
Don't forget to bring a waterproof camera or a plastic bag to cover up your iPhone so you can get some super sweet pictures along the way.
It's a total hidden oasis and it would be the perfect end-of-summer activity to enjoy with some friends.
Lower Myra Falls
Price: Free
Location: Myra Creek, Comox-Strathcona D, BC