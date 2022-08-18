NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

things to do in bc

This Stunning Swimming Hole In BC Has Crystal Clear Blue Water & It Looks Like Glass

Is this Turks and Caicos or Canada? 🐠

Vancouver Staff Writer
​Lower Myra Falls. Right: Lower Myra Falls.

Lower Myra Falls. Right: Lower Myra Falls.

@countrified.creations16 | Instagram, @ellie.bellicini | Instagram

This swimming hole in B.C. looks absolutely stunning with its crystal clear waters that look just like glass. It would be the perfect thing to do to end the summer off with a bang.

Lower Myra Falls is located in Strathcona-Westmin Provincial Park in B.C. and if you are planning on visiting Vancouver Island anytime soon, this is one thing you'll want to add to your bucket list.

It's an easy 1.6-kilometre loop trail to get to this magnificent swimming spot and it will only take roughly 29 min to complete, according to Alltrails.

Once you find this sweet swimming spot, you will be in awe of how beautiful it looks.

Lower Myra Falls might almost make you forget that you are in Canada and make you feel like you've been transported to a tropical destination — minus the water temperature situation.

@derynmacey

Stunning Myra Falls on Vancouver Island. Best to visit on a sunny day so the water is this gorgeous colour! You can swim here but it ngl, it hurts. 🥶 #hiking #hikingszn #vancouverisland #britishcolumbia #travelbc #waterfalls #easyhikes #outdoors #naturelove

So, don't be shocked when you jump in and it's not like those Caribbean waters you've been dreaming of.

If there's one thing for sure, this picturesque swimming spot will definitely make some Insta-worthy photos with just how crystal blue the water is.

Don't forget to bring a waterproof camera or a plastic bag to cover up your iPhone so you can get some super sweet pictures along the way.

It's a total hidden oasis and it would be the perfect end-of-summer activity to enjoy with some friends.


Lower Myra Falls

Price: Free

Location: Myra Creek, Comox-Strathcona D, BC

Website

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...