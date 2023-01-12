People On TikTok Are So Invested In This Wild Journey To Track Down Missing AirPods (VIDEO)
It takes some surprising turns!
A Vancouver TikToker documented her search for missing AirPods in a series of videos that gives the Knives Out franchise a run for its money.
Karin Keller found herself confronted with a vexing problem: what can the police do about stolen AirPods?
It turns out the answer for her was — annoyingly — "not much." The lifestyle content creator, who lost her AirPods when they fell out of her snowsuit in Whistler, told Narcity that "the non-emergency police line was unhelpful [since the item's] not worth $10,000."
"I couldn't really file a claim," she continued. "There really is no area on [the Whistler RCMP] website that [says] 'hey I know where my stolen stuff is, can we go find it together?'"
Keller had to take the fate of her AirPods into her own hands. It's too bad she lost her AirPods because it otherwise would have been a very appropriate time to stream "Vigilante Sh*t" by Taylor Swift.
Thus began her TikTok journey to AirPod salvation — or so she hoped. The first stop was downtown Vancouver, where they appeared to be located on the Find My app.
@coastalkells
Do I go back again? What do I do … they are still showing me they are there #greenscreen #lostairpods #findmyairpods
Using the app, Keller narrowed down the location of her AirPods to a unit in the building. Bravely, she knocked on the door. Someone answered, but he said he hadn't been skiing recently.
She then checked upstairs, but no one was home.
Many folks in the comment section were empathetic, sharing similar or otherwise intriguing stories of lost AirPods.
One person wrote, "someone stole my AirPods at my school in Chicago and then my phone connected to them while I was in an uber in LA 6 months later." Now that's a head-scratcher.
Others commended the TikToker's courage, "Girl ur brave," one person wrote.
If you, like some of the commenters, are wondering how Keller tracked them down, here's a handy instructional video that she posted.
@coastalkells
Replying to @𝒮𝒽𝒶𝓃𝒾𝓉𝓏𝒶 :) you can see how many things I’ve lost / had stolen with the red locks 😂😂 #apple #findmyairpods
After that fruitless trip downtown, Keller's friend went to leave a note on the building door and parking garage.
She speculated that the basement suite guy lied. "I don't know," she continued. "But I'm hoping whoever has them sees the note."
By this point, it's giving Hercule Poirot vibes and Keller's followers were fully invested, with one writing, "I will not sleep peacefully until it has been solved."
Perhaps the most useful comment was the loudest one: "PLEASE CLICK THE TOP RIGHT BUTTON AND CLICK SATELLITE. You will see much better."
Keller followed this advice and deduced that the AirPods were in the basement suite. (*Gasp*)
At this point, the TikToker seems to have reached the fifth stage of grief: acceptance. "Nothing has happened, no one has called me [...] they are just probably stolen."
@coastalkells
Replying to @audiswrld update is that people suck 🥲 and now I have to live in silence with my thoughts #findmyairpods #lostairpods
Following the advice of another commenter, she opted not to knock on the door, prioritizing her safety over her music.
But Keller's hopes were not yet dashed. She did some further sleuthing, testing out her "original hypothesis" to see if the AirPods were in the garage.
@coastalkells
Replying to @maddie g. I first thought they were maybe in this garage but I was standing on TOP of them in that window. But I couldn’t ping them 🤔 what do you think… #lostairpods #findmyairpods #apple
Unfortunately, she couldn't ping the AirPods through the concrete. The mystery remains unsolved.
@coastalkells
Replying to @Vent account hoping local news media will help on the case 😂💀 I hope we get our AirPods back fam 🤍 #findmyairpods #lostairpods #vancouver
Keller's AirPods are still missing. If you are, by any chance, in possession of some AirPods that you found on a Whistler ski hill, please do your civic duty and return them to their owner.