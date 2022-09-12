NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

bc wildfires

Vancouver Had The Worst Air Quality In The World This Weekend & It Looked Wild (VIDEOS)

It's still among the worst in the world.

Western Canada Editor
A TikTok of the smoke in Vancouver. Right: City of Vancouver with smoky air.

A TikTok of the smoke in Vancouver. Right: City of Vancouver with smoky air.

canadiantravelgal | TikTok, Lucas Green | Dreamstime

The air quality in Vancouver ranked as the worst in the entire world over the weekend, and TikToks of the city showed how bad the smoky air was.

The Weather Network said that at around 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, the city had an air quality index (AQI) of 199 on IQAir, which was higher than any other major city in the world at the time. This meant that the quality was categorized as "unhealthy."

In the most recent update at 8 a.m. Monday, it has an AQI of 118, moving down to tenth place in the air quality and pollution ranking of 85 major cities across the globe.

Over the weekend, Vancouver Coastal Health issued an air quality advisory for Metro Vancouver and told people to minimize their exposure to the smoky air.

On Sunday, Environment Canada issued multiple special air quality statements for parts of B.C., noting that "many regions in B.C. are being impacted by smoke from local wildfire activity in addition to smoke from several fires in the U.S."

The city of Metro Vancouver released an air quality advisory for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley and said that the wildfires near Chilliwack and Hope contributed to the smoke in Vancouver. It added that "winds from the south are bringing additional smoke from wildfires burning in Washington and Oregon State."

Currently, there are multiple ongoing wildfires in the province, including five wildfires of note.

According to the government website, the air quality in Cranbrook, Eastern Fraser Valley, Squamish, Whistler and Williams Lake is categorized as being either high or very high risk as of Monday morning.

Although Metro Vancouver is now categorized as having low- to moderate-risk air quality, the photos and videos shared over the weekend show just how bad it got.

@canadiantravelgal

The air quality is expected to stick around and get worse, until the winds switch direction 😭 stay safe y’all and stay indoors as much as possible!!! #vancouver #britishcolumbia #canada #wildfireseason #vancouverbc

Many people took to TikTok to show how smoky the city looked.

@chrisandreasrealtor

Hope wildfire smoke in Vancouver #wildfire #westvancouver

Vancouver Coastal Health urged the public to reduce their time outdoors to limit exposure to smoky air.

@onesmileymonkey

The smoke 💨🔥 it’s awful. Stay safe out there guys! Washington friends too! 🫁❤️ #smoke #britishcolumbia #yvr #vancouver #canada #wildfires

This article's right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

