NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
bc cities

The Pros & Cons Of Being In Vancouver Or Victoria, According To Locals

One was described as "the city of the newly wed and nearly dead."

Vancouver Editor
Buildings in Vancouver, B.C. Right: Hotel in Victoria, B.C.

Buildings in Vancouver, B.C. Right: Hotel in Victoria, B.C.

Gino Rigucci | Dreamstime, Leo Bruce Hempell | Dreamstime

People on B.C. Reddit page are getting real about how Vancouver and Victoria compare — and it's actually super helpful for anyone considering making the move.

Even if you are just coming for a trip to B.C., the cities are wildly different, so choose wisely.

There are some key differences in scenery, things to do, and the people in the popular tourist destinations.

Although both have their pros and cons, one city was obviously coming in first place in the Reddit thread.

Some users made it clear that Vancouver basically just had more to offer.

The mountains were a big pro for Vancouver. After all — why even live on the West Coast if not for skiing?

There were some iconic catchphrases thrown around in the thread.

One user said: "Victoria is the city of the newly wed and nearly dead (in reference to the large student and retired population)."

They added that the character of Victoria is "an acquired taste some love it some hate it. Vancouver has all the social amenities you would expect from a large city. Both share an equal outdoors vibe theres always lots of people looking to do outdoor recreation with others."

Being on an island might be beautiful, but it does have its drawbacks.

One user said that "it's expensive to get on and off the island. From plane tickets to the ferries."

They also said that in Vancouver you have Whistler and Squamish close by — which is a huge plus.

BC Ferries is a fun activity — but people don't seem to love having to take it all the time.

Activity-wise, Vancouver also has Victoria beat.

Some people got a bit dark.

Also — this phrase seems to actually be a thing?

At the end of the day, it really depends on what lifestyle you are looking for.

Overall it was clear that Vancouver was the winner — sorry Victoria!

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...