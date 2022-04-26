The Pros & Cons Of Being In Vancouver Or Victoria, According To Locals
One was described as "the city of the newly wed and nearly dead."
People on B.C. Reddit page are getting real about how Vancouver and Victoria compare — and it's actually super helpful for anyone considering making the move.
Even if you are just coming for a trip to B.C., the cities are wildly different, so choose wisely.
There are some key differences in scenery, things to do, and the people in the popular tourist destinations.
Although both have their pros and cons, one city was obviously coming in first place in the Reddit thread.
Some users made it clear that Vancouver basically just had more to offer.
The mountains were a big pro for Vancouver. After all — why even live on the West Coast if not for skiing?
There were some iconic catchphrases thrown around in the thread.
One user said: "Victoria is the city of the newly wed and nearly dead (in reference to the large student and retired population)."
They added that the character of Victoria is "an acquired taste some love it some hate it. Vancouver has all the social amenities you would expect from a large city. Both share an equal outdoors vibe theres always lots of people looking to do outdoor recreation with others."
Being on an island might be beautiful, but it does have its drawbacks.
One user said that "it's expensive to get on and off the island. From plane tickets to the ferries."
They also said that in Vancouver you have Whistler and Squamish close by — which is a huge plus.
BC Ferries is a fun activity — but people don't seem to love having to take it all the time.
Activity-wise, Vancouver also has Victoria beat.
Some people got a bit dark.
Also — this phrase seems to actually be a thing?
At the end of the day, it really depends on what lifestyle you are looking for.
Overall it was clear that Vancouver was the winner — sorry Victoria!