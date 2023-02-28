Vancouver's Weather Forecast Calls For Up To 10 cm Of Snow & Here's When It Will Clear Up
"Rapidly accumulating snow" might impact your morning commute.
People in Metro Vancouver woke up to a layer of snow this morning and it will keep coming down for a little while.
The Vancouver weather forecast says it's going to snow until the afternoon, with up to 10 centimetres accumulating and it might make your morning commute to work tricky.
Environment Canada released a weather alert for Metro Vancouver and said the "rapidly accumulating snow" is likely to impact morning rush hour, with "difficult driving conditions" and "reduced visibility."
The weather alert, issued at 1:21 a.m. on Tuesday, is in effect for areas including the City of Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, Surrey, Langley, Richmond and Delta.
People in Metro Vancouver can expect further snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm throughout the morning and afternoon, EC said. The snow is then expected to slow down in the afternoon.
"This will have a significant impact on the morning commute due to rapidly accumulating snow and slippery road conditions," EC said.
"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow," they added.
Before you leave for work though, make sure to clear out your driveway and sidewalk of snow — or you could be facing a pretty big fine!