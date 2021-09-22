Vitamix Is Having A Massive Blender Sale So We Reviewed Four Products From The Brand
The brand's biggest sale of the year is only on for two days, so hurry!
If you've been dying to get your hands on a Vitamix blender (the brand that Starbucks and Booster Juice use), then you'll be happy to hear that the US site is having its biggest sale of the year this Wednesday, September 22 to Friday, September 24.
Their team also sent us a few of their products to try, some of which are included in the sale. Here's a rundown of all the top deals you can score and our thoughts on four Vitamix products.
Vitamix 7500
Price: $299.95 (
$529.95)
Details: The 7500 is one of Vitamix's most popular blenders and has the biggest discount out of all the Vitamix Days sales at $250 off! It has a low-profile 2-litre container, ten speeds and a pulse feature to make all the yummy smoothies and sauces you can dream of.
Vitamix A3500
Price: $499.95 (
$649.95)
Details: The Ascent series is Vitamix's line of more high-end blenders. This one has five settings (smoothies, hot soups, dips & spreads, frozen desserts, and self-cleaning), a touchscreen and wireless connectivity that can detect the size of the container you use.
Vitamix Immersion Blender
Price: $119.95 (
$149.95)
Details: If you're a soup lover, then the Vitamix handheld immersion blender is the perfect gadget for you. It has five speeds and a four-pronged blade along with a coated bell guard so it won't scratch your pots and pans. You can also make dips and smoothies in any container without taking up any counter space at all.
Vitamix FoodCycler FC-50
Justyn Pellizzari | Narcity
Price: $299.95 (
$399.95)
Details: Getting into the products we tried, the first on the list is Vitamix's compost machine. Our manager Justyn tried it and here are his thoughts.
What I liked the most about the product:
I love the idea of composting our coffee grinds and leftover food scraps and turning them into nutrient-rich fertilizers that can be used for our plants and garden.
What I didn't like about the product:
For the most part, the machine is fairly quiet while in use, only giving off a low hum of noise. However, when in its grinding stage it often gives off a loud growling noise that sounds a bit like an old squeaky door hinge.
Overall:
Living in an apartment or condo, this may not be the best product because it's a little noisy. Otherwise, I love the concept behind the product. That said, the container itself doesn't hold a lot and takes 7-8 hours to run its cycle. Conceptually, the product is a wonderful idea, and if you are passionate about recycling your food waste it does a great job.
My overall rating:
Certified Reconditioned Venturist V1200
May Ning
Price: $299.95 (
$449.95)
Details: I personally tested three blenders, and this is the only one included in the sale. This model has ten speeds, a time display and a pulse setting. It comes with a single-serve cup with a lid and a recipe book.
What I liked the most about the product:
I love that this blender comes with a sturdy single-serving cup (with lid) and blade, so I can make shakes to go. I was pleasantly surprised at how quiet it is for its size and how powerful it is. I made almond milk in under 30 seconds and salsa (I threw the veggies in whole) in just a few pulses. It was my favourite of the three I tried.
What I didn't like about the product
It's big. If you don't have a lot of counter space, then I'd recommend going with a smaller model, like the Vitamix ONE. Another thing I didn't love was the tamper which didn't feel as nice as the rest of the set but it still does the trick.
My overall rating:
Vitamix ONE
May Ning | Narcity
Price: $249.95
Details: The Vitamix ONE is the brand's most affordable and compact blender that still packs a punch. It's not on sale this time, but it's still worth checking out.
What I liked the most about the product:
For its size, this blender did a great job of making a smoothie with no chunks. Speaking of the size, it would be perfect for anyone who lives alone or doesn't have a lot of counter space. I like how easy it is to use the dial to control your blending speed, too!
What I didn't like about the product:
I like making blended soups and nut milk (voids the warranty), so this personally isn't what I would use. But, if you mainly use your blender for smoothies and sauces, then it's a great little machine.
My overall rating:
Vitamix E310
May Ning | Narcity
Price: $349.95
Details: The last blender I tried was the E310, which is kind of in the middle of the ONE and the V1200 in size.
What I liked the most about the product:
This was my second favourite blender and I think it's the most practical for most people. The 1.4-litre container isn't as large as the V1200 but the device can perform tougher blends than the ONE. It looks really similar to the 7500, which I'd probably recommend getting this time around just because it's a better deal right now.
What I didn't like about the product
After using the V1200, I kind of wish this one also had a time tracker but I like how sleek and simple the controls are anyway.
My overall rating: