You Can Walk Along The Ocean Floor & See The Highest Tides In The World At This Canadian Park
It's exposed twice a day!
Dubbed "Canada's Ocean Playground,'' it shouldn't come as a surprise that Nova Scotia is filled to the brim with beautiful hidden gems.
You can drive along the sparkling coast of the province to see sandy beaches and water stretching out to the horizon. One of the surreal spots that make this place particularly special is Burntcoat Head Park.
You'll get to see the highest tides in the world firsthand at this Nova Scotia park, as it's on the iconic Bay of Fundy. It's thanks to the strong tides that you can stroll along the ocean floor here.
When the tide pulls back you can see a long stretch of red-tinted ground that you can walk along until the tide starts to come back in.
Wandering along the unique shoreline you'll be able to see little pools of water, barnacles, and periwinkles scattered around. Make sure to watch your step, so you don't disrupt all the marine life.
Once the tide comes back up, it will all be deep underwater once again.
There are six hours between the high and low tides, but there's lots to do in the area while you're waiting.
You can go for a hike, check out the lighthouse, or even try out a tidal bore rafting adventure nearby.
Before you go, you should also check out the tide schedule so you can plan your visit accordingly and stay safe.
This park is about a two hour drive from Halifax, so it makes for a great day trip for anyone in the city.
Burntcoat Head Park
Why You Need To Go: You can see the power of the highest tides in the world here, and have a unique day walking on the ocean floor too!