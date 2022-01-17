You Can Find The Perfect Snow Blower At Costco & 8 Other Places In Canada
Save your back this winter with these handy machines starting at just $99.
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
If you live in Ontario, today's snowstorm might have just been the push you needed to finally get yourself a snow blower. With no end in sight to the falling snow, manually shovelling is sure to be hard on your back.
Whether you're just looking for an electric shovel or something powerful enough to clear every driveway in the neighbourhood, here are 9 stores in Canada where you find the best snow blowers.
Canadian Tire
It's one of Canada's most beloved stores for so many reasons and their vast selection of winter gear is one of them. This powerful Briggs & Stratton 208 cc 2-Stage Snowblower is currently $200 off at $1,199.99.
If you're on a budget, this Yardworks 15A Electric Snowblower is only $249.99!
The Home Depot
The Home Depot has everything you need to remove snow from your driveway and car. This RYOBI 40V HP 18-inch Brushless Cordless Electric Snow Blower Kit is $548 and doesn't require any gas to clear up to 15 driveways on one charge.
Lowe's
Another home goods store with some great discounts right now is Lowe's. For example, you can get this Cub Cadet Cub Cadet 21-in Single-Stage 208-cc Gas Snow Blower for half-off at $449.50 (originally $899).
Cub Cadet Canada
You can also buy a snow blower straight from a yard management brand, like Cub Cadet, that also makes great lawnmowers. They have a quick and easy quiz on their site where you can fill out info about your needs to find the best snow blower for you.
Rona
Rona has a ton of snow blowers at every price range with a lot of reviews to help you decide which one to get. If you're looking for something inexpensive and compact, you can get this Kobalt 8-Amp 12-in Electric Snow Shovel for just $99.
Home Hardware
Home Hardware is another Canadian store that knows how to handle the winter weather. You won't need to spend too much money either since there are machines like this Benchmark 22" Electric Snow Blower - 15 amp on sale for $149.99 (originally $199.99).
Troy Bilt
For heavy-duty days, a Troy Bilt Vortex 2410 XP Snow Blower ($1,599) that's a three-stage machine can break even the heaviest, wettest snow. The brand also has one and two-stage snow blowers starting at $799.
Amazon Canada
Amazon Canada has a large selection of snow blowers and electric shovels from brands like Snow Joe and you can get them shipped in just a few days.
Costco
While Costco's snow blower select isn't the most robust, members may still choose to buy from the massive retailer over other stores. This Greenworks 80 V 22 in. Snow Thrower is $799.99 and has a 40-minute runtime.