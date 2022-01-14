If Your Car Breaks Down In The Winter, Here Are 14 Essential Items You'll Be Happy To Have On Hand
Along with a spare tire and the tools (and knowledge!) to install it, there are a handful of items you might want to keep in your car this winter — just in case you break down on the road.
Of course, having your car malfunction at any time of year sucks, but it's particularly unfortunate when it happens in below-freezing temperatures.
Here are 14 simple items that you'll be happy to have in your trunk if you run into some bad luck on the road. You can order them all on Amazon Canada. Stay safe out there!
Garant 11-Inch Compact Car Snow Shovel With Telescopic Handle
This handy shovel has a telescopic handle, so it won't take up a ton of space in your trunk. It'll come in handy if you ever get your car stuck in the snow.
HotHands Hand & Toe Warmers
If you're stranded in the cold, you can keep your hands and feet stay warm by stashing a pack of Hot Hands in your trunk. This pack comes with 24 pairs of hand warmers and 8 pairs of feet warmers.
Primacare HB-10 Emergency Mylar Thermal Blanket
This waterproof foil blanket will reflect heat back onto your body once you're underneath it. It's super helpful in emergencies when you're left without heat.
LE Mini Waterproof Flashlight
You'll want to keep a flashlight in your car, so you won't have to use up your phone's battery for light when it gets dark out. It comes with three AAA batteries, but you might want to keep an extra pack in your glovebox for backup.
NOCO Boost Plus Jump Starter Box With Jumper Cables
With over 40,000 ratings on Amazon Canada, this best-selling jump starter kit is something you'll want to keep in your car. It'll allow you to safely juice up your dead battery and act as a flashlight in case you get stuck in the dark.
First Aid Kit & Compact Emergency Kit
With 156 items packed into this water-resistant first aid kit, you'll have just about everything you need in case of an emergency. While you can always construct your own kit, this one makes it easy to have everything together in one place.
Midwest 1-Gallon Gas Can
Here's one of those items you should have in your car in the winter and the rest of the year, too. If you get stuck without enough gas, this canister will allow you to fill up and transfer some into your tank, even if you're far away from a station.
Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket
It's always a good idea to keep a blanket in your car during cold winter months. Here's an extra-warm fleece one that you can dedicate to your car, so you won't have to use the fancy throws you have in your home.
Tobfit LED Road Flares Portable Emergency Lighting Flare Kit With Magnetic Base
This 4-pack of LED flares will increase your visibility if you get stuck somewhere in a blizzard or in the dark. They have nine different flashing modes and will allow visibility up to 1.6 kilometres at night and up to 0.8 kilometres during the day.
Clif Bar Energy Bars 12-Pack
You should always keep a few snacks handy in your car, just in case you get stuck somewhere on an empty stomach. They don't necessarily need to be Clif Bars, but they're a good example of a snack that's packed with calories with a decent shelf life.
Zmoon 2-Pack Emergency Sleeping Bags
Similar to emergency thermal blankets, these thermal sleeping bags will help you to retain body heat in an emergency. It comes with two sleeping bags that pack down into tiny rolls, so they won't take up too much space in your car.
Stanley Classic Vacuum Bottle
Before heading out on long winter drives, you might want to pack a large thermos full of hot water. Uninsulated bottles filled with water can freeze in cold temperatures, so having a backup can really come in handy when you're in a pinch.
NIU Portable Charger Fast Charge Power Bank
You should keep a charged-up power bank in your car, just in case your phone dies. This particular model has a digital display that'll show you the exact percentage of power it has left and when you should recharge it.
Recochem Green Premium Antifreeze 50/50 Extended Life Green
Here's another product you probably want to keep in your car at all times. It's specific to certain vehicles, so make sure you buy the right one for your car!