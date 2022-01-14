Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

If Your Car Breaks Down In The Winter, Here Are 14 Essential Items You'll Be Happy To Have On Hand

In case of an emergency! 🚨

Commerce Writer
If Your Car Breaks Down In The Winter, Here Are 14 Essential Items You'll Be Happy To Have On Hand
Jarihin | Dreamstime, Patryk Kosmider | Dreamstime

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Along with a spare tire and the tools (and knowledge!) to install it, there are a handful of items you might want to keep in your car this winter — just in case you break down on the road.

Of course, having your car malfunction at any time of year sucks, but it's particularly unfortunate when it happens in below-freezing temperatures.

Here are 14 simple items that you'll be happy to have in your trunk if you run into some bad luck on the road. You can order them all on Amazon Canada. Stay safe out there!

Garant 11-Inch Compact Car Snow Shovel With Telescopic Handle

Amazon Canada

This handy shovel has a telescopic handle, so it won't take up a ton of space in your trunk. It'll come in handy if you ever get your car stuck in the snow.

Garant
$24.97
Buy Now

HotHands Hand & Toe Warmers

Amazon Canada

If you're stranded in the cold, you can keep your hands and feet stay warm by stashing a pack of Hot Hands in your trunk. This pack comes with 24 pairs of hand warmers and 8 pairs of feet warmers.

HotHands
$35.75
Buy Now

Primacare HB-10 Emergency Mylar Thermal Blanket

Amazon Canada

This waterproof foil blanket will reflect heat back onto your body once you're underneath it. It's super helpful in emergencies when you're left without heat.

Primacare
$17.67 $14.85
Buy Now

LE Mini Waterproof Flashlight

Amazon Canada

You'll want to keep a flashlight in your car, so you won't have to use up your phone's battery for light when it gets dark out. It comes with three AAA batteries, but you might want to keep an extra pack in your glovebox for backup.

LE
$16.99
Buy Now

NOCO Boost Plus Jump Starter Box With Jumper Cables

Amazon Canada

With over 40,000 ratings on Amazon Canada, this best-selling jump starter kit is something you'll want to keep in your car. It'll allow you to safely juice up your dead battery and act as a flashlight in case you get stuck in the dark.

NOCO
$165.99 $153.48
Buy Now

First Aid Kit & Compact Emergency Kit

Amazon Canada

With 156 items packed into this water-resistant first aid kit, you'll have just about everything you need in case of an emergency. While you can always construct your own kit, this one makes it easy to have everything together in one place.

Military Uniforms
$38
Buy Now

Midwest 1-Gallon Gas Can

Amazon Canada

Here's one of those items you should have in your car in the winter and the rest of the year, too. If you get stuck without enough gas, this canister will allow you to fill up and transfer some into your tank, even if you're far away from a station.

Midwest
$30.28
Buy Now

Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket

Amazon Canada

It's always a good idea to keep a blanket in your car during cold winter months. Here's an extra-warm fleece one that you can dedicate to your car, so you won't have to use the fancy throws you have in your home.

Bedsure
$29.99
Buy Now

Tobfit LED Road Flares Portable Emergency Lighting Flare Kit With Magnetic Base

Amazon Canada

This 4-pack of LED flares will increase your visibility if you get stuck somewhere in a blizzard or in the dark. They have nine different flashing modes and will allow visibility up to 1.6 kilometres at night and up to 0.8 kilometres during the day.

Tobfit
$30.99
Buy Now

Clif Bar Energy Bars 12-Pack

Amazon Canada

You should always keep a few snacks handy in your car, just in case you get stuck somewhere on an empty stomach. They don't necessarily need to be Clif Bars, but they're a good example of a snack that's packed with calories with a decent shelf life.

Clif Bar
$16.99
Buy Now

Zmoon 2-Pack Emergency Sleeping Bags

Amazon Canada

Similar to emergency thermal blankets, these thermal sleeping bags will help you to retain body heat in an emergency. It comes with two sleeping bags that pack down into tiny rolls, so they won't take up too much space in your car.

Zmoon
$30.99
Buy Now

Stanley Classic Vacuum Bottle 

Amazon Canada

Before heading out on long winter drives, you might want to pack a large thermos full of hot water. Uninsulated bottles filled with water can freeze in cold temperatures, so having a backup can really come in handy when you're in a pinch.

Stanley
$32.97
Buy Now

NIU Portable Charger Fast Charge Power Bank

Amazon Canada

You should keep a charged-up power bank in your car, just in case your phone dies. This particular model has a digital display that'll show you the exact percentage of power it has left and when you should recharge it.

NIU
$39.99 $35.99
Buy Now

Recochem Green Premium Antifreeze 50/50 Extended Life Green

Amazon Canada

Here's another product you probably want to keep in your car at all times. It's specific to certain vehicles, so make sure you buy the right one for your car!

Recochem
$35.85
Buy Now
From Your Site Articles

The Body Shop Just Restocked These 15 Best-Selling Products That Completely Sold Out Last Year

Get them before they sell out again! 🛍️

The Body Shop

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If there's one thing we can get behind, it's a beauty and skincare brand with great values. The Body Shop is all about sustainable practices while creating totally indulgent products that Canadian customers swear by.

Keep Reading Show less

Sport Chek Is Having A Winter Blowout Sale & The Prices Are Too Good To Pass Up

Winter coats and pants starting at just $50 from brands like Helly Hansen and Columbia!

@sportchek | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

As the weather creeps into the coldest months of the year, you might be thinking about upgrading your winter apparel. Luckily for you, Sport Chek is having a huge winter blowout sale where you can quite literally save hundreds of dollars on winter coats, pants and accessories.

Keep Reading Show less

22 Warm Winter Blankets & Other Bedding To Help You Get Into Hibernation Mode

We found heated mattress pads, weighted blankets and soft sheets if you never want to leave the bed again.

Amazon Canada

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Across Canada, we're getting into some of the coldest temperatures of the year so it's time to start putting away those cooling blankets you've had since summer (if you haven't already!).

Keep Reading Show less

13 Layering Basics From Amazon Canada That Reviewers Say Are Sweet, Simple & Essential

Including items like fleece leggings, turtlenecks, thermal sets and more.

Rattanachai Mokngam | Dreamstime, Martinmark | Dreamstime

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If there's one thing Canadians are good at when it comes to fashion, it's knowing how to layer properly. Because when temperatures dip below freezing, you can't simply waltz out into the world wearing just anything.

Keep Reading Show less