8 Incredible Experience Gifts In Ontario That Cost Less Than $100
These will save you some wrapping. 🎁
If you're stumped on what to get someone for Christmas, then these Ontario experiences might solve your holiday shopping woes. There are so many incredible adventures to treat someone to around the province, and the best part is, you don't need to go to the mall to find them.
From spa days to cute alpacas walk, these gift ideas are all under $100, and you don't even have to wrap them.
A day at the spa
Price: $89 + per person
Address: 3210 3 Line N., Shanty Bay, ON
Why You Need To Go: Vettä Nordic Spa is an ideal experience for anyone needing some rejuvenation. The Finnish-inspired facility has a cold plunge pool, wood-burning sauna, and more for the ultimate day of relaxation.
A secret road trip
Price: $74
Address: Across Ontario
Why You Need To Go: If the person you're shopping for loves adventure, then a gift card from Guess Where Trips might be a good option. The gift card allows the receiver to chose a one-day adventure that will lead them to hidden gems. There is an online card and by-mail card available, and the total cost of the trip is covered by purchasing one of these.
A boozy adventure
Price: $45 per person
Why You Need To Go: If the person you're shopping for loves photo-ops and pink, then the Trius Tour is a good gift option. The experience, which can be booked online, takes you through Insta-worthy rooms and is complete with rosé samples.
A cruise over a shipwreck
Price: $25 +
Address: 7425 Hwy. 6, Tobermory, ON
Why You Need To Go: Tobermory is home to the "shipwreck capital of Canada," and you can float over one of these sunken ruins with Blue Heron Cruises. There are gift cards available online, and cruises are priced at around $53 per adult.
See a show
Price: Prices vary
Address: 55 Queen St., Stratford, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Stratford Festival is known for its theatre productions, and if the person you're shopping for loves a good performance, then a trip here might be the ideal gift. You can purchase tickets for upcoming performances starting December 12, or buy a gift card with the amount of your choice.
Sip high tea
Price: $48 per person
Address: 6 Picton St., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can treat that special someone to an afternoon of pampering with high tea at the Prince of Wales Hotel. The traditional high tea comes with finger sandwiches, pastries, and more, and can be booked online.
Visit a castle
Price: $40 per adult
Address: 1 Austin Terr., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Your loved one will be feeling like royalty with a day spent at a castle. Casa Loma is filled with historic charm and beauty, and you can book a trip online.
An adventure with alpacas
Price: $69 per adult
Address: 1166 5th Line, Port Hope, ON
Why You Need To Go: It doesn't get much cuter than an outing with alpacas, and you can give someone just that. Haute Goat offers an "Alpaca Knuffle Shuffle" where you can take a hike with these fluffy critters. The experience can be booked online. Gift cards are also available.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.