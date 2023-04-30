A Canadian Taste-Tested Poutines In The US & Gave Most Of Them A Failing Grade (VIDEO)
"Can the US make good poutine!?" 🤨
Poutine is a point of pride for many Canadians, so seeing another country put their spin on it might be a little hard to watch.
Recently, Canadian foodie TikToker Joseph Debenedictis (@josephdebenedictis) taste-tested a few poutines while he was south of the border on April 11 and had less than favourable reviews on most of them.
"Can the US make good poutine!?" Debenedictis said in the caption of his video. "I went to Buffalo, New York on National poutine day and found a poutien shop called Poutine and Cream."
He noted that as a Canadian, he wanted to see if the cruds, fries and gravy all tasted the way they should.
Given that he was in Buffalo, the TikToker ordered the buffalo chicken poutine, Montreal smoked meat poutine and a traditional poutine.
"It's like Christmas morning but it's National Poutine Day," he said as the three options were placed in front of him.
His first taste test was for the traditional, which he noted had thicker gravy than he was accustomed to and that the cheese curds were more like shards.
In total, he gave the first American poutine a 5/10.
Next up, Debenedictis sampled the buffalo chicken version.
Although he said he found it to be creamy and tangy, in total, it also got a 5/10.
For the last poutine, which was the Montreal smoked meat option, the TikToker let out an audible "Mmm" as he took a mouthful.
"That is so good," he shared, giving the poutine an 8.2/10.
So, while two of the poutines got a failing grade, at least the one that had close ties to Montreal fared well!
While there are definitely different ways that Canadians choose to eat the dish, over on Reddit, it was almost unanimously agreed upon that the best poutine is generally found in Quebec.
As well, in terms of fast food poutine options, people gave a should out to McDonald's, New York Fries and Harveys.
