A Mom Wants A Solo Vacation Without Her Husband Or Kids & People Say He's The Real Problem
"No wonder you are feeling so burned out."
With Mother's Day coming up, some moms may be craving one thing in particular: time to themselves.
That's what one mom of three is hoping for and shared on Reddit that she wants to take a solo vacation without her husband and children, but her partner is calling it "selfish." Many people have since jumped in to support the mom and called her husband out for a variety of reasons.
In her post on the forum Am I The A**hole, the 32-year-old woman says she's been with her husband, 37, for 12 years.
She also shared their responsibilities around the house.
The U.K. mom says she's "fully responsible" for taking care of their three kids, who are ages 7, 4, and 2. She also does every household chore, including cooking, cleaning and laundry.
While she calls herself a stay-at-home mom, she says she's also self-employed and works for a couple of hours at home once she's done looking after the kids.
Her partner, on the other hand, has two responsibilities.
"He walks the dogs in the morning and he goes to work full-time (8-6). More often than not, he falls asleep at 8 pm. He works in IT," she wrote and added that her husband hasn't done a load of laundry in 10 years and cooks twice a month.
With her birthday coming up, the mom of the three asked her partner how he would feel about her going away for a week on her own, which she would pay for. She also asked if he could take some paid time off work to take care of the kids.
His response? She was being "selfish."
"I just want a week where I don't have to placate a crying child, or stop the toddler from running into traffic, or worry about everyone else's good time while sacrificing my own," she said.
The woman added that the last time she spent time away from the house and kids was when she and her husband went out for his birthday in March and a gynecology appointment.
The Reddit story has received thousands of comments and upvotes since it was posted, with many people backing up the mom for wanting some alone time.
One person said it wasn't the mom being selfish, it was actually selfish of the dad for saying no to the trip.
"He probably doesn't want her to have a vacation because he doesn't want to do what she does on a daily basis even though it's also his home and his children," they added.
A lot of people also said the husband was the real problem in the situation.
One person commented that the workload in the house is "insanely unbalanced."
"Please for your own sake book that holiday and inform him you will be going," their comment continued. "Perhaps if he had to do a fraction of everything you’d done for years he’d finally see how unfair he’s been to you."
"I'm not sure you need a holiday as much as you need couples therapy," another comment reads. "This sounds like a hugely unfair setup and no wonder you are feeling so burned out."
One Reddit user insinuated the mom needed to step up and do more for herself.
"You’re TA [the a**hole[ to yourself for letting him be a bum the last 10 years. Asleep by 8pm? WTF? Wake his ass up and help with the 3 kids," they wrote.
The woman in the post did say it was her husband's idea to post their story online to see what people would say, so maybe reading all the comments will help him realize his wife does indeed deserve some time away.
