A Telus Outage Is Causing Widespread Disruption Across Parts Of Canada
People can't access the internet, send or receive text messages, or make and receive calls.
*Update: as of 6:19 p.m. EST a Telus spokesperson confirmed to Narcity that service had been restored to all customers.
Telus customers in certain parts of Canada have been impacted by a widespread wireless outage.
In a tweet on Wednesday, October 6, the company confirmed that customers in parts of Ontario, Quebec, and Manitoba were experiencing the outage.
[Service Status] We are aware of a wireless outage impacting clients in Ontario and Quebec. Our team is already wor… https://t.co/qxX8lGlEqC— TELUS Support (@TELUS Support) 1633547651.0
"Our team is already working towards a resolution and we will post updates on this thread as we receive them," the company said.
The outages were first reported by the company around 3 p.m. EST.
According to Telus's outage map, customers may be "unable to access the internet, send/receive text messages, or make/receive calls, from your mobile device."
Several Telus users commented on social media confirming that they were having issues with their cell phone service and data.
So far, the company has not provided a reason for the outage.
This is a developing story.