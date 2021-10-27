Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

The Bank Of Canada Says The Inflation Rate Will Stay Sky High Until Well Into 2022

Brace yourselves, Canada. 😬

The Bank Of Canada Says The Inflation Rate Will Stay Sky High Until Well Into 2022
Michael Burrows | Pexels

If you were hoping for Canada's inflation rate to cool off anytime soon, the Bank of Canada has bad news.

According to a press release issued today, the country's central bank said that it could be well into 2022 before the interest rate sinks back to a target of around 2 percent.

"The recent increase in CPI inflation was anticipated in July, but the main forces pushing up prices – higher energy prices and pandemic-related supply bottlenecks – now appear to be stronger and more persistent than expected," the Bank wrote in the statement.

"The Bank is closely watching inflation expectations and labour costs to ensure that the temporary forces pushing up prices do not become embedded in ongoing inflation," it added.

Speaking at a press conference, Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem said a combination of "supply disruptions and related cost pressures, as well as higher energy prices" are pushing costs up worldwide.

"We know higher prices are challenging for Canadians, making it harder for them to cover their bills," Macklem said. "I want to assure you that inflation is not going to stay as high as it is today, even if it is going to take somewhat longer to come down."

The inflation rate recently hit its highest rate in almost 20 years, and it's causing food and gas prices to go up with it, leading many Canadians to change the way they're shopping as a result.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

Canada's Inflation Rate Hit An 18-Year High In September & Here's What's Costing The Most

Gas prices are going through the roof! 📈

Typhoonski | Dreamstime

If it feels like 2003 again, it might be because MuchMusic has made a return or because the inflation rate in Canada is skyrocketing again.

Statistics Canada's latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report indicates that inflation soared to 4.4% in September 2021, the fastest pace since all the way back in February 2003, and it's mainly down to a few key items getting way more expensive.

Keep Reading Show less

Interest Rates Are Going Up Across Canada And Here's How It's Going To Fvck You Over

If we weren't already broke enough.
weheartit

As if life isn't already expensive enough with the steep real estate costsever increasing gas prices, and the cost of living going up to match the minimum wage increases; we now can look forward to an increase in interest rates from the Bank of Canada. 

The Bank of Canada is our country's central bank that controls the base rate of all loans (aka the prime rate). Any lender across Canada (banks, credit unions, car loans, student loans, etc) gives you your personal interest rate based on the one set by the Bank of Canada. So as the Bank of Canada prime rate moves up or down, so does the rate of interest you pay on your loan.

Keep Reading Show less