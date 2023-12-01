This Ontario Spot Is One Of The Top Destinations In Canada For Christmas & Winter Getaways
Start your car!
Winter is the season for cozy getaways and Christmas cheer, and if you live in Ontario, you can find all that and more at this dreamy destination.
Airbnb has just revealed its holiday travel trends, and Prince Edward County ranked third on the list for trending domestic destinations for Canadians this Christmas and winter season.
Offering heated patios, dreamy retreats and snowy small towns, Prince Edward County is brimming with winter magic. The region is actually an island located on Lake Ontario and is known for its vibrant villages, wineries and beaches.
While winter isn't the ideal time to relax on a beach, there are lots of other activities to enjoy. You can visit one of the wineries, sip hot chocolate at the cozy cafes and enjoy the snowy trails at Macaulay Mountain Conservation Area.
There are several resorts and bed and breakfasts that make for a dreamy winter vacay. Wander the Resort is a Nordic-inspired retreat where you can warm up in the hot tub or sauna and enjoy the frosty lake views.
The historic Merrill House is another idyllic getaway spot that's brimming with charm and unique rooms.
The top trending domestic destination for Canadians is Québec City, Quebec, followed by Vernon, British Columbia.
Here is Airbnb's complete list of trending domestic destinations for Canadians this holiday and winter season:
- Québec City, Quebec
- Vernon, British Columbia
- Prince Edward County, Ontario
- Montréal, Québec
- Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Kitchener, Ontario
- Windsor, Ontario
- Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
- Whitehorse, Yukon
- Kelowna, British Columbia
Prince Edward County also made the trending 2024 domestic destinations for Canadians, along with Toronto and St. Catharines.
Start planning that winter getaway!
Prince Edward County
Address: Prince Edward County, ON
Why You Need To Go: This community is a top spot for winter and Christmas getaways and offers endless cold-weather magic.
