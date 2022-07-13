A Body Has Been Found After A Boat Capsized In An Alberta Lake & 1 Person Is Still Missing
Another person was confirmed to have died.
A search team has found the body of a missing person in an Alberta lake after a boat with four people on board capsized on Sunday. It was previously confirmed that another person from the boat had died, and one survived.
Another occupant of the boat, which capsized on the Spray Lakes Reservoir in Spray Valley Provincial Park in Kananaskis on July 10, is still missing.
Police were called to the Spray Lakes campground area at around 2 p.m., and confirmed that four people were on board of the boat at the time of the incident.
One person managed to save themselves after the boat capsized and one person died at the time of the incident. Two other people were unaccounted for at the time.
Canmore RCMP said in a statement that around 3 p.m. the following day, on July 11, a search team had recovered the body of a man from the water in Spray Lakes. The man has been identified as one of the missing boaters.
Canmore RCMP is working alongside Kananaskis Emergency Services, Alberta Conservation Officers and a cadaver dog to search for the other missing boater who the RCMP confirmed is male.
Police also urged the public to avoid the Spray Lakes area while they search for the missing man.
"Adequate resources" are currently in place for the search operation, they added.
Police have not shared any information about the identities of the boaters, or how the incident occurred.
"Alberta RCMP sends their deepest condolences to all those affected by this tragedy," police said in the statement.
