6 Festive Small Towns In Alberta That Make The Perfect Road Trip This Holiday Season
There's twinkling lights all over the province.
If you're looking for a break from endless holiday movies and continuous snacking, there are a ton of stunning festive small towns to explore in Alberta this holiday season and they're just a road trip away.
These small towns make the perfect winter road trip, with snowy streets, cute cafes and holiday lights everywhere.
So if you're looking for your next festive day trip, these small towns are worth keeping in mind.
Banff
Address: Banff, AB
Why You Need To Go: When it comes to small towns to visit over the holiday season, Banff is a pretty dreamy place to be. The town has views of Mount Rundle, which looks like it came straight from Whoville. There are also holiday lights, cute little cafes and even a year-round Christmas shop so the holiday vibes never have to end.
Canmore
Address: Canmore, AB
Why You Need To Go: Canmore is one of Alberta's prettiest mountain towns and it wouldn't look out of place in any holiday movie. There are plenty of adorable shops to visit with locally made products on sale. The town even hosts its own New Years Eve with fireworks and ice skating.
Spruce Grove
Address: Spruce Grove, AB
Why You Need To Go: This town outside of Edmonton transforms its local park into a glittering winter wonderland, complete with over 250,000 twinkling lights. It's the perfect place to wrap up warm and head out for a magical evening walk.
Sylvan Lake
Address: Sylvan Lake, AB
Why You Need To Go: While Sylvan Lake is known as a popular beach town, it completely transforms every December into a stunning winter village with sparkling lights and a fully decorated pier.
Cochrane
Address: Cochrane, AB
Why You Need To Go: Cochrane is just a short drive away from Calgary but it feels like a different world around the holidays. The town's historic downtown area is packed with glittering holiday lights and there's a ton of cute shops to head too as well.
Camrose
Address: Camrose, AB
Why You Need To Go: With a blanket of snow, the charming town of Camrose becomes even more picturesque in winter. You can wander around the lake or head downtown to grab a cup of coffee in one of its quaint cafes.