Cineplex Canada Is Having A BOGO Sale Right Now & Here's What You Could Watch This Weekend
Time to shift your plans Canada, because Cineplex is having a buy-one-get-one sale this weekend.
If there's a movie you've been wanting to watch, grab a friend and some popcorn and enjoy the silver screen for a whole lot cheaper.
According to information sent to Narcity from Cineplex Canada, the sale is going to be in effect from Friday, August 19 until Sunday, August 21. And it is super easy to take advantage of.
All you need to do is use the promo code "2022241" when buying a ticket at a Cineplex theatre, and you'll immediately get that second free ticket.
The free ticket can only be used for a showing on the same day as the paid ticket, with one BOGO ticket per transaction.
All showings and all formats, including VIP experiences and IMAX, are eligible for the deal as well, so you can really enjoy that movie viewing experience.
And, as for checking out a movie this weekend, there are some great options depending on what you're into.
Opening on August 19 is the new movie starring Idris Elba called Beast, which follows the story of a group of travellers being hunted by a lion in Africa.
In the same action mould, the top-grossing movie of the year Top Gun: Maverick has returned to some theatres with new behind-the-scenes footage included in the screenings.
You can also check out the new Brad Pitt vehicle Bullet Train, directed by Pitt's longtime stunt double, which is an action romp with a huge cast of characters all taking place on a train in Japan.
For some frights, you could watch Jordan Peele's Nope, which follows a group of inland Californians dealing with a supernatural discovery.
Other flicks you could check out include Minions: Rise of Gru, the Baz Luhrmann Elvis biopic and a new Dragon Ball Z movie.
Your options are endless, so why not go out and have yourself a movie night with a friend or loved one?
Oh, and while you're visiting the theatre, remember your etiquette! There's a chance you're doing something that is annoying all the theatre workers you interact with.
