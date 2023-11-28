You Can Move To The 'Cobblestone Capital Of Canada' & These Houses For Sale Are So Charming
This small town in Ontario has houses that are pretty cheap!
If you've heard about the small town in Ontario that's known as the "Cobblestone Capital of Canada," you might be thinking of a move to the enchanting locale.
There are so many houses for sale in Paris, Ontario — the town famous for its cobblestones — including some that are pretty cheap!
It's situated at the intersection of two rivers – the Nith River and the Grand River — and is only a little more than an hour away from Toronto, near Brantford.
Not only is Paris — Ontario, not France — known as the "Prettiest Little Town in Canada" but it's also called the "Cobblestone Capital of Canada."
That's thanks to stunning cobblestone buildings and garden walls, according to Destination Ontario.
The town's cobblestones make it feel like a European locale, with a beautiful downtown and 19th-century structures that are well-preserved along the Grand River.
Also, a lot of the best restaurants and shops in Paris are in historic buildings that are more than a century old!
If you're thinking of living in a small town, there are so many houses for sale in Paris, Ontario that are actually affordable.
You can find this three-bedroom, two-bathroom house that's 1,026 square feet at 1 Savannah Ridge Drive listed on the market for $674,900.
It's a bungalow with an eat-in kitchen, an open-concept living area and patio doors that lead out to a landscaped yard.
This home is close to amenities, including shopping, dining, and entertainment in downtown Paris.
Exterior of a house for sale in Paris, Ontario. Right: Kitchen in the house for sale.Kim Bailey-Brown | Century 21
The 1,172 square feet house at 2 Hiram Road that's for sale for $739,900 has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.
Located in a tree-lined neighbourhood this bungalow has a stone pathway leading to the front door and stunning architectural features inside including arched doorways and a brick fireplace.
It's within walking distance of the Grand River and downtown Paris.
House for sale in Paris, Ontario. Right: Interior of the house for sale.Irena Tunjic | RE/MAX
You can also find a 1,200-square-foot house at 35 B Church Street with two bedrooms and one bathroom listed on the market for $549,900.
Located just minutes from downtown Paris, it boasts small-town living while still being close to amenities.
17 Creeden Street — a two-bedroom, one-bathroom house that's 943 square feet — is listed for $549,999. It features a brick accent wall and an industrial-style three-piece bathroom.
On the market for $699,900, a four-bedroom, three-bathroom house that's 1,190 square feet at 10 Garden Crescent blends the old-world charm of exterior Tudor-style architecture and modern interiors.
You can find a three-bedroom, two-bathroom house that's 1,070 square feet at 54 Forest Drive in Paris, Ontario. It's listed on the market for $699,900.
There is a renovated two-storey century home at 69 Dumfries Street that still has that old-world charm. The 2,172 square foot four bedroom, three bathroom house is $749,999.
Some houses for sale in the "Cobblestone Capital of Canada" are a bit pricier which means you get small-town living that's also luxurious!
This three-bedroom, three-bathroom house at 36 Irongate Drive is 2,200 square feet and costs $949,900.
It's a red brick home that's modernized but with accents that give it old-world charm including a vaulted ceiling, a stone fireplace and butcher block kitchen counters.
House for sale in Paris, Ontario with a vaulted ceiling and stone fireplace. Right: Kitchen in the house with butcher block counters.Sandra Etherington | Century 21
220 Dundas Street W. is a more than 2,000-square-foot five-bedroom, four-bathroom house that's listed for $1,024,999.
It's a renovated home that features an open-concept main floor, valued ceilings in the entryway, spacious bedrooms upstairs, a finished basement, and a pool in the backyard.
Living room in a house for sale in Paris, Ontario with big windows and a fireplace. Right: Main bedroom in the home with French doors.Bobby Oates | Century 21
The 1,393-square-foot house at 5 Cobblestone Drive is listed on the market for $939,900 and it has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.
It's a stunning stone house on Cobblestone Drive in the "Cobblestone Capital of Canada" — could it get any more perfect than that?
This home features a unique copper cupola on the roof and a covered side porch at the front. There's also a deck with a hot tub in the backyard.
You could dream about buying this home for sale at 814 Watts Pond Road since it costs $1,295,000. It's a five-bedroom, four-bathroom house that's 1,130 square feet.
It has a pond that can be used for swimming in the summer or skating in the winter so even though it's in the "Cobblestone Capital of Canada," it also feels like a mansion in Muskoka!
Even though the home has a modern architectural design style on the exterior and has been completely renovated inside, it's still pretty charming and cozy.
Exterior of a house for sale in Paris, Ontario. Right: Open-concept living room and kitchen.George Lou Karmiris | Century 21
If you're looking for more houses in Paris, Ontario to dream about living in, 75 Main Street is listed on the market for $1,799,000 and it's a four-bedroom, three-bathroom house that's 3,547 square feet.
It's a Muskoka-style a-frame home surrounded by nature with two kitchens, two bedrooms that feature walk-out access to a deck, a loft space and more.
Also, if you're looking for even more grandeur, 202 Grand River Street N. is a six-bedroom, five-bathroom house that's 3,907 square feet!
It's a stunning grey stone house with yellow shutters on the windows and corbels at the roof line. Plus, it's located among historic century homes and just a short walk from Paris' downtown.
With antique French doors, one-of-a-kind antique chandeliers, a coach house, a wine cellar, stained glass windows, and more features, it's truly a charming old-world home.
But since it's listed on the market for $2,149,900, you'll probably only be able to dream about living in this house rather than making an offer!