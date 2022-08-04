These Are The Countries Indian Passport Holders Can Travel To Visa-Free From Canada
Jamaica even allows you to stay for unlimited time!
People who have a Canadian passport can travel to a butt load of countries visa-free. But a number of work permit-holders and international students living in Canada also need help with summer destinations.
According to Passport Index, passports, like those from India for example, can still grant you access to some popular vacation destinations near Canada (between four and eight hours of flying time from Toronto).
Many beautiful countries just south of Canada allow between three to six months for Indian passport holders to stop by and explore the land. It's perfect for those who are looking to take some time off from work, or for international students in Canada who are looking to relax during their breaks.
From sandy beaches to coastal harbours with the bluest waters, here are four countries that serve serious tropical vibes where those with an Indian passport could escape to without applying for a travel visa.
Barbados
Why You Should Go: Hometown of mega superstar Rihanna, Barbados is the land of beaches and sunshine. Indian passport holders can visit visa-free for as long as 90 days.
How far from Canada: Direct flight from Toronto (5 hours 20 minutes)
Grenada
Why You Should Go: Located in the eastern Caribbean, this country has beautiful harbours, tropical rainforests, and ridge mountains for visitors to explore. You won't need a visa for three months if you travel there with an Indian passport.
How far from Canada: Direct flight from Toronto (8 hours)
El Salvador
Why You Should Go: If you've got a passport from India and have always wanted to see parts of Central America, then you might be happy to know that you can explore the gorgeous country for 90 days visa-free.
How far from Canada: Direct flight from Toronto (5 hours)
Jamaica
Why You Should Go: Jamaica is a hot tourist destination for those who want to relax to the sound of reggae music and enjoy fresh fruit on a tropical beach. And the best part is that Indian passports will let you travel here visa-free for an unlimited amount of time.
How far from Canada: Direct flight from Toronto (4 hours)
It is worth noting that currently, the government of Canada is advising travellers going to Jamaica and El Salvador to exercise a high degree of caution due to high rates of crime. See here for updates on travel advisories and advice.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.