Here Are 7 Dating Apps To Check Out If You're Tired Of Hinge, Bumble & Tinder
Looking for a new partner, lover or friend this summer?
If you're looking for someone to swipe right on but aren't having any luck with the go-to big three dating apps, it might be time to cast your proverbial net a bit wider!
While there are, of course, numerous success stories from Hinge, Tinder and Bumble, there are quite a few other online dating options out there that might help you find your boo.
In Canada, the best dating app for you of course depends on what you're looking for (long-term, casual, sex, etc.), but if you're looking for a jumping-off point, here are a few apps that were recommended by Narcity colleagues.
Feeld
Feeld is an app that is open to all genders and sexual identities as well as both singles and couples. As well, it's a place where people who are interested in alternative relationship structures can explore.
"Whether you want to dip a toe into digital intimacy, explore ethical non-monogamy, find partners-in-kink or just make friends, Feeld will connect you with like-minded humans," says their website.
Available for Android and iOS.
Lex
If you're 2SLGBTQIA+ and looking for friends or community, you might want to give Lex a try.
"Our mission at Lex is to create a digital playground so that transgender, genderqueer, nonbinary and queer folks can form meaningful connections," says Lex. "Inspired by old-school newspaper personal ads, Lex encourages connections that go beyond swiping on selfies."
Available for download on the App Store and Google Play.
Dil Mil
Geared specifically towards people from South Asian communities, Dil Mil boasts that they've made over 20 million matches so far.
"Our vision is to empower the world to find true love by creating the best match-making technology and product experience for each user," says Dil Mil.
"We're more than just a casual dating app — through our platform, we encourage strong, fulfilling, and meaningful relationships."
Available on Android, iOS and web.
Happn
If you're looking for someone in your close proximity to connect with, happn might be the app you've been looking for.
"Walking down the street, sitting at a bar or on a night out, we’ve all experienced it: you make eye contact with someone who catches your attention, but you don’t dare go up to them," explains the app.
"Now with happn, you can find the people you’ve crossed paths with and make your own luck!"
Get it on Google Play or the App Store.
Coffee Meets Bagel
Marketed as the app for "serious daters," Coffee Meets Bagel provides a curated experience.
"We ask upfront what you want and deliver daily batches of people picked just for you, so you can match with confidence," says the app, noting they take into account important details such as value system alignment and whether or not people want to have kids.
Available on Google Play and the App Store.
Muzz
Marketed as the "leading Muslim dating and marriage app," Muzz helps "single Muslims find their perfect partner while respecting their religious beliefs."
"Say goodbye to boring biodata CV’s and pushy aunties!" says Muzz.
Available on the App Store and Google Play.
Fruitz
To help you match with someone who's looking for the same thing as you, Fruitz uses — you guessed it— a fruit-based system that lets users know exactly what people are looking for.
For instance, if you're looking for something long-term, you'd be a cherry, whereas if you're looking for a friends-with-benefits situation, you'd be a watermelon.
Available on the App Store and Google Play.
May the dating odds be ever in your favour! And as always — be safe!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.