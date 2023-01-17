Lotto Winner In Alberta Was 'Crying & Shaking' When She Found Out She Won
"I felt like I was in a dream."
A Lotto winner in Alberta found out she had won a huge prize and she was "crying and shaking" when she found out.
Shelly Laliberte bought her Western Million ticket from Lacombe Husky at 5804 Highway 2A on December 18. Later that day, she checked her ticket and found out that she had won.
“I scratched my ticket, then scanned it using the app,” Laliberte said, and it was at that moment that she discovered she won a cool $1 million.
“I was crying and shaking. I didn’t believe it," she said.
Now that her win has sunk in, Laliberte said she has a few plans for how to spend her newfound fortune.
“I’m going to pay off some debt, purchase a home and invest what’s left,” she explained.
“It’s shocking! I felt like I was in a dream,” she added.
Laliberte joins a long list of Lotto winners in Alberta that took home huge prizes in 2022.
A Lotto Max winner in Calgary found out he won a record-breaking $70 million in October and he was so nervous about holding onto his winning ticket, he bought a safety deposit box to keep it safe.
There was also a huge win in Cochrane, where a Lotto Max winner discovered that he had won $13 million in August. He kept the total amount a surprise from his wife at first.
Another Lotto Max winner in Edmonton found out that he'd won $1 million and decided to send his best friend on vacation with his winnings.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.