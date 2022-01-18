Trending Tags

​Eligible Canadians Can Still Get $500 Per Week Via The CRSB If They Get COVID-19

​Eligible Canadians Can Still Get $500 Per Week Via The CRSB If They Get COVID-19
Helena Hanson | Narcity

The federal government is reminding Canadians that the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit is still available to those who get sick or have to isolate due to COVID-19.

Although it has been around since 2020, it's worth checking out the CRSB and its eligibility criteria in case you become ill with COVID-19, or possibly due to the Omicron variant.

It offers income support to employed and self-employed individuals who are unable to work at least 50% of their schedule because they are unwell or need to self-isolate due to COVID-19.

Those who have underlying health conditions may also apply, if they are at risk of becoming seriously ill.

The benefit is administered by the Canada Revenue Agency and eligible people can get $500 per week ($450 after taxes withheld), up to a maximum of six weeks.

Per the Government of Canada’s eligibility criteria, qualifying individuals must be employed or self-employed prior to their first application period and must have either tested positive for COVID-19 or be self-isolating due to COVID-19.

You can apply if you've been told to self isolate by your employer, a medical or nurse practitioner, your public health authority or the government.

Applicants must be a resident of Canada, at least 15 years old, have a SIN number and not be receiving any other COVID-19 benefits or Employment Insurance (EI).

Back in December, the federal government confirmed that the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit and the Canada Recovery Caregiving Benefit would be getting extended into 2022, while the Canada Recovery Benefit ended as planned.

Speaking on January 3, Justin Trudeau told Canadians, "With the Omicron variant spreading rapidly and new restrictions coming into effect in several places across the country, the new year isn't starting the way any of us wanted - but I want you to know that we’ll continue to make sure you have the support you need."

The more you know, right?

