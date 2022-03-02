Editions

A Fitbit Smartwatch Recall In Canada Has Been Issued Because Of A 'Burn Hazard'

Refunds are available for Canadians who have the recalled products!

​Fitbit display at a store.

Fitbit display at a store.

Faiz Zaki | Dreamstime

A new Fitbit recall in Canada has been issued due to a "burn hazard," and multiple products are affected.

On March 2, Health Canada put out a recall notice for the Fitbit Ionic smartwatch because the battery can overheat and then be a "burn hazard" to the person wearing it.

This recall involves the Ionic smartwatch, which is equipped with a lithium-ion battery and a colour LCD display and comes in multiple colours and with various band sizes.

The affected products are the Ionic Slate Blue/Burnt Orange, Ionic Charcoal/Smoke Gray, Ionic Blue-Grey/White, and Ionic Adidas Edition Ink Blue and Ice Gray/Silver Gray.

All of the model numbers and UPCs are listed in Health Canada's online notice of the recall.

Fitbit has reported that just over 70,000 units of the affected products were sold in Canada between August 2017 and August 2020.

Health Canada said that as of February 15, 2022, the company had received no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada, but there were at least 115 reports of the battery overheating in the U.S.

Anyone who has the Ionic smartwatch is being told to stop using it immediately and contact the company either by phone at 1-888-925-1764 or online for a refund.

Canadians who have the watch, even if they don't use it anymore, can register online for a refund and could also be eligible to receive a special discount on select Fitbit devices, bands and services that they can use for a limited time.

The watches have also been recalled in the U.S. and Mexico.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

