Health Canada Warns That These Recalled Hand Sanitizers 'May Increase The Risk Of Cancer'

Health Canada recently expanded its list of recalled hand sanitizers in Canada and you'll definitely want to double-check your products to make sure you don't own one of them.

On Monday, February 21, the government agency added three brands to their ongoing list of recalled sanitizing products.

Rapid Protectant Hand Sanitizer Gel from D&L Distribution and Logistic Services Inc. with an expirary date of April 2023 was recalled because of not being properly labelled, including missing risk statements and information for vulnerable populations.

All lots of Alcohol Antiseptic 80% (v/v) Topical Solution Hand Sanitizer by Rock Spirits / The Newfoundland Distillery Company were also recalled due to an undeclared impurity of acetaldehyde at elevated levels.

And, Fighting Spirit by The Newfoundland Distillery Company with a lot number of 20135 was also recalled due to acetaldehyde at elevated levels.

According to Health Canada, the risks associated with acetaldehyde can be very serious.

"Hand sanitizer containing elevated levels of the impurity acetaldehyde may increase the risk of cancer," the agency warns.

"This risk is assumed to increase with use (e.g., frequent applications over a long period of time)."

They recommend you stop using all recalled products immediately and to reach out to your health care professional if you have used any of them and are experiencing health concerns.

In addition, they warn that all hand sanitizers should be kept out of reach of children.

"Never eat or drink hand sanitizers, as swallowing even small amounts can be dangerous or fatal," Health Canada warns. "If swallowed, call a poison control centre or seek medical help immediately."

