6 Food Items Are Being Recalled In Canada Including Ranch Dressing, Mushrooms & Chilli Powder
One item is being recalled due to the presence of insects.
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) have recently published food recall warnings and notifications for several grocery items in Canada, some of which you might actually have in your home.
According to the CFIA, the latest food recalls in Canada are due to undeclared allergens, insects and microbial contamination.
In all cases, the government agency advises that you do not "serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products."
Enoki Mushroom
Enoki mushrooms.
On May 17, a food recall warning was issued for certain enoki mushrooms from Golden Mushroom due to possible microbial contamination in the form of listeria.
It was sold in Ontario but may have been distributed in other areas of the country.
Mortadella
Also on May 17, a notification was issued for certain mortadella products from the brand's San Daniele and Mastro due to undeclared pistachio, which can affect those with tree nut allergies.
The products were sold in Alberta, Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia.
On May 16, a notification was issued for The Original Ranch Homestyle Topping and Dressing from the brand Hidden Valley due to undeclared mustard, which is a potential allergen.
It was sold in Alberta, B.C. and Saskatchewan.
Coconut Curry Cauli Bowl
Coconut Curry Cauli Bowl.
On May 12, a food recall warning was issued for certain Coconut Curry Cauli Bowl's from the brand Boosh due to undeclared milk, which may be an allergen.
It was sold in B.C., Ontario and potentially other areas of the country as well.
Medjool Dates
On March 9, a notification was issued for Medjool Dates from the brand Natural Delights sold nationally due to the presence of insects.
Red Chilli Powder - Extra Hot
And on March 5, Red Chilli Powder - Extra Hot was recalled by Sun Global due to microbial contamination in the form of Bacillus cereus.
It was sold in Ontario.
