Sujets populaires

Villes populaires

Télécharge notre application

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Sujets populaires

Villes populaires

Télécharge notre application

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Connexion
NouvellesVoyageManger et sortirChoses à faireMarché immobilierArgentDivertissementSport
FR - Choses à faire
la ronde

La Ronde organise des soirées dignes de cauchemars cette année et tu peux déjà réserver

As-tu le coeur assez solide?

La Ronde organise des soirées dignes de cauchemars cette année et tu peux déjà réserver
La Ronde , La Ronde - PAGE OFFICIELLE | Facebook

Après avoir annulé les activités d'Halloween en 2020, La Ronde confirme le retour du Festival de la Frayeur sur son site et on connaît finalement les dates de l'événement pour la spooky season 2021. Prépare-toi à vivre toute une soirée, parce qu'il n'y a pas seulement les manèges qui vont te causer des sensations fortes.

C'est sur son site Web que le plus grand parc d'attractions des environs de Montréal a annoncé le retour des créatures et personnages lugubres partout dans le parc : Autant dans les manèges que dans les rues ou encore près des restaurants.

Cette année, ce sont les samedis et les dimanches de 13 h à la fermeture tout au long du mois d'octobre que tu pourras mettre ton courage à l'épreuve. Exceptionnellement, le festival prendra aussi place le lundi 11 octobre de 13 h à 20 h.

Pendant ta journée ou ta soirée cauchemardesque, tu pourras parcourir l'une des quatre maisons hantées, soit celle du « Cirque Diabolique 3D », « La Ferme Maudite », « District 510 dans le noir » et « Cauchemars ». Il y a aussi trois zones de peur camouflées sur le site ainsi que des zombies et des goules qui se promènent un peu partout, attendant les passant.es au coin des rues pour leur donner de petites frayeurs.

Les billets sont disponibles à 39,99 $ par personne lors de l'événement et tu peux aussi te procurer un billet de 25 $ à 27 $ qui donne accès aux maisons hantées, ou encore la passe-saison 2022 pour 59,99 $.

Le Festival de la Frayeur à La Ronde

Coût : À partir de 39,99 $ pour l'accès journalier

Quand : Du 2 au 31 octobre

Adresse : 22, ch. Macdonald, Montréal, QC

Site Web

Au Québec, un passeport vaccinal est requis pour accéder à plusieurs lieux et activités jugées non essentielles, incluant les bars et les restaurants.

À noter que l'écriture inclusive est utilisée pour la rédaction de nos articles. Pour en apprendre plus sur le sujet, tu peux consulter la page de l'OQLF.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Reste informé
Reçois quotidiennement les dernières nouvelles pour la ville Montréal dans ta boîte courriel.

Osheaga cherche un artiste ou band « pas connu » pour ajouter à sa programmation 2021

On connaît tous quelqu'un qui attirerait tous les regards!

Osheaga | Facebook

Que tu sois un chanteur ou une chanteuse amateur.trice ou bien un groupe de musique peu connu du public, tu pourrais performer sur la scène d'Osheaga lors de la prochaine édition et voici comment faire pour te retrouver devant la foule.

Pour l'année 2021, le festival montréalais regroupant tous les genres de musique prendra place au parc Jean-Drapeau du 1er au 3 octobre avec des têtes d'affiche comme Charlotte Cardin, Jessie Reyez et Half Moon Run.

Continuer à lire Show less

147 nouveaux films et séries débarquent sur Netflix en octobre 2021 et voici les dates

YOU 3, Locke & Key, Love is Blind... Prépare-toi à « binge watch »

@younetflix | Instagram, @lockeandkeynetflix | Instagram
OctobreNetflix

Le sweater weather est de retour au Québec et c'est le meilleur moment pour s'enrouler dans une couverture devant la télévision avec un bon latte aux épices à la citrouille. Histoire de savoir quoi visionner, voici tous les films et toutes les séries qui débarquent sur Netflix en octobre 2021.

Entre les films d'horreur, les histoires d'amour et la suite de tes émissions préférées, comme YOU saison 3, Locke and Key saison 2 et plusieurs autres, il ne te reste plus qu'à faire ta bucket list pour l'automne.

Continuer à lire Show less

Cette ancienne prison à 1 h 30 de Montréal organise des chasses aux fantômes dans le noir

Excitant ou ton pire cauchemar?

The Haunted Walk , The Haunted Walk

Si tu n'as pas trop de frissons lorsqu'on te parle de Ouija et d'esprits, tu vas vouloir essayer cette nouvelle activité où tu dois chasser des fantômes dans la vieille prison historique de Cornwall, à une heure et demie de Montréal.

Cette ancienne prison située en Ontario a été le lieu d'événements lugubres ainsi que le sujet d'anecdotes relatant des incidents paranormaux au cours des années et cet événement te permet d'en apprendre encore plus sur l'histoire hantée du site.

Continuer à lire Show less

Netflix annonce l'arrivée de Locke & Key saison 2 avec une bande-annonce épique

C'est pour TRÈS bientôt.

Locke & Key | IMDb, Netflix | YouTube

Histoire de connaître la suite des aventures de Tyler, Kinsey et Bode Locke avec les clés magiques léguées par leur père, Netflix annonce finalement l'arrivée d'une saison 2 pour la série Locke and Key et ça risque d'être épique.

Après avoir conclu la première partie dans le suspens total alors que Dodge est toujours dans les parages, ce seront dix nouveaux épisodes d'une heure qui débarqueront sur la plateforme de streaming.

Continuer à lire Show less
NOTRE MISSIONCAMPAGNES PUBLICITAIRESCARRIÈRESNOUS JOINDRESOUMETTRE UNE NOUVELLENORMES ÉDITORIALESREGISTRE PUBS POLITIQUESPOLITIQUE DE CONFIDENTIALITÉTERMeS et COND.
© 2021 Tous droits réservés, Narcity Media Inc.