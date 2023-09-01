Gas Prices In Ontario Are Dropping This Long Weekend & Here's How Prices Compare To 2022
Labour Day last year was looking much better.
Gas prices in Ontario are looking pretty good headed into the Labour Day long weekend, despite things looking bittersweet for the country's average fuel costs overall.
Gas Wizard predicted that gas prices will go down by two cents on Saturday for Ontario and Quebec. However, Vancouverites will be left out of those celebrations, as the cost of fuel is supposed to spike four cents in their city heading into the weekend, bringing stations up to 197.9 cents per litre.
According to the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) the national average gasoline price was 162.7 cents per litre on Friday. Not too shabby, that is, until you compare it to the 157.0 cents per litre drivers were paying around the Labour Day long weekend last year, then it kind of sucks.
The rest of the country's energy markets will be completely unaffected off the top of the long weekend, with no change expected for cities such as Calgary, 149.9 cents per litre, Saskatoon, 163.9 cents per litre, and St. John’s, 189.5 cents per litre.
Gas analyst Dan McTeague had previously told Narcity that the long weekend wouldn't include any major upsets in the fuel world — you know, besides the worrying trend that everything, everywhere is getting more expensive.
“Drops a cent tomorrow then back up a cent on Saturday. So no difference,” he predicted.
On the bright side, Canadians seeking savings were able to save 10 cents off per litre on August 31.
So, despite things being a bit pricier this year, drivers have had some opportunities to save ahead of summer’s last hurrah.
As of Friday, predictions for the price of gas in Ontario weren't available for Sunday and Labour Day Monday.
