I'm a decor obsessive — These are my top HomeSense fall finds for a cozy, high-end look

My favourites start at just $6.49! 😍

Alona smiles, surrounded by shelves filled with seasonal wreaths. Right: A selection of fall-inspired products available at HomeSense Canada.

HomeSense Canada is packed with affordable fall items that'll help you lean into the cozy season.

Alona Vasylieva | Narcity
Contributing Writer
Ascending

Here is a small confession: I'm a self-proclaimed home decor obsessive, and HomeSense is one of my favourite places to browse when I'm looking for affordable pieces that can completely change the feel of a room.

For me, wandering the aisles of HomeSense isn't just a quick shopping trip — it's a ritual, a source of design inspiration and one of my favourite ways to unwind. As soon as the weather cools down, I start thinking about how to make my home feel warmer, cozier and more seasonal without spending a fortune on a full makeover.

Fall home decor is one of my favourite things to shop for because even a few small changes — like swapping out pillows, adding a new wreath or bringing in warmer lighting — can make a space feel completely different. And HomeSense is especially good for finding pieces that have that polished, high-end look without the designer price tag.

From cozy textiles and statement lamps to seasonal scents, vases and fall baking finds, these are my top HomeSense fall decor picks for making your home feel stylish, warm and autumn-ready on a budget.

A statement fall wreath

Shelves filled with a big selection of seasonal wreaths.

A wreath means it's officially fall!

Alona Vasylieva | Narcity

Hanging a wreath on my front porch has become one of my favourite seasonal traditions since moving to Canada, and HomeSense is one of the first places I check when I'm looking for one.

They usually have a huge selection, from soft natural grasses to autumn leaves, berries and more dramatic oversized designs.

Large wreaths can get surprisingly expensive at higher-end decor stores, so this is one of those pieces where HomeSense can give you that polished, expensive look without the same price tag.

Price: From $18.99

Seasonal diffusers that double as decor

A variety of autumn fragrance diffusers available at HomeSense.

I love when every corner of my home smells great.

Alona Vasylieva | Narcity

I love when different corners of my home have their own unique scent. I usually keep a fresh citrus diffuser near my writing space, while my living room gets something warmer and spicier for fall.

HomeSense has a huge variety of seasonal diffusers, and I especially like the ones that look decorative enough to leave out on display. Some feature dried flowers, pretty bottles or other details inside, so they don't just make the room smell good — they also double as decor.

Price: $14.99

Cozy puzzles and mugs

A big selection of seasonal puzzles. Right: Ceramic autumn-themed mugs.

A little whimsy adds so much warmth to the changing season.

Alona Vasylieva | Narcity

A new puzzle and a fall mug is one of my favourite combinations for a cozy night in. HomeSense always seems to have puzzles with beautiful, unusual designs that feel a little more special than the standard options you find elsewhere.

Pair one with a cute seasonal mug, add a hot drink and you basically have the perfect setup for a quiet fall evening at home.

Prices: Puzzles $12.99; mugs $6.99

Plush pillows and blankets

A variety of fall textiles. Right: A selection of pillows at HomeSense.

Cozy season means cozy items!

Alona Vasylieva | Narcity

Swapping out pillows and blankets is probably the easiest way I refresh my home for a new season, and HomeSense always has plenty of options in warm fall colours, textures and patterns.

What I really like is how substantial a lot of them feel. The heavier fabrics and textured finishes can look much more expensive than they are, making it easy to give a couch or bed a cozy, layered look without replacing anything major.

Prices: Pillows $17.99; blankets $34.99

Designer-looking lamps

Floor lamps at HomeSense. Right: Table lamps on the shelf at HomeSense.

Good ambient lighting is essential during cozy season!

Alona Vasylieva | Narcity

Lighting makes such a difference once the days start getting shorter, and this is another category where I think HomeSense does especially well.

There are usually lots of options, from smaller table lamps with unique shades to larger statement floor lamps. Many have ceramic, wood or metal bases that give them a more designer look, so they can completely change the feel of a room without requiring a full decor overhaul.

Prices: Table lamps $59.99; floor lamps $299.99

Statement vases for fall

Tall glass vases at HomeSense. Right: Ceramic vases and statues on the shelf at HomeSense.

HomeSense is full of beautiful decor.

Alona Vasylieva | Narcity

Vases are such an easy way to bring an autumn vibe into any room, and HomeSense usually has shelves packed with options. You can find everything from textured ceramic pieces to tall, slim glass vases that look much more expensive than they are.

Fill them with fall branches or dried stems, or leave them empty as standalone decor. Either way, they're an easy way to give your space a more polished seasonal look without spending a fortune.

Price: From $16.99

Vintage-inspired wall clocks

A William Morris bird motif clock. Right: Selection of wall clocks at HomeSense.

Decorative wall clocks at HomeSense.

Alona Vasylieva | Narcity

If you have a blank wall that needs a little personality, a statement clock is an easy way to fill the space. HomeSense usually has a good mix of styles, including more playful, detailed designs like clocks with bird motifs.

Some have that quirky, antique-shop look without the antique-shop price tag, making them an easy way to add a bit of character to a room.

Price: William Morris design clock $34.99

Cute baking accessories

Package of pie crust mix. Right: Orange pans on the shelf at HomeSense.

I love fall-themed baking supplies.

Alona Vasylieva | Narcity

If you love baking, HomeSense has lots of cute seasonal supplies that make fall treats feel a little more special. I especially like the fall-themed baking pans, which can make even a simple pie look much more polished.

Pair one with an easy pie or cake mix, and you have a cozy homemade dessert without having to spend hours in the kitchen.

Price: Pie crust mix $6.49

You don't need a huge budget to give your home a cozy fall refresh. A few simple pieces from HomeSense can add warmth, personality and seasonal charm without completely redecorating your space.

Happy shopping, Canada!

The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

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  • Alona Vasylieva

    Contributing Writer

    Alona Vasylieva (she/her) is Contributing Writer for Narcity Media. She is a Ukrainian-born, Ontario-based freelance writer and columnist. A former international flight attendant, she writes about lifestyle, culture, identity, and modern living.

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