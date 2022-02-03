Sections

Justin Trudeau Says If You're Going To Watch One Thing On Social Media It Should Be This

"The only way to eradicate all forms of hate in our society is to not passively stand by when it happens."

Justin Trudeau Says If You're Going To Watch One Thing On Social Media It Should Be This
If you're taking a scroll through social media, Justin Trudeau has a recommendation for what you should watch.

The PM took to his Instagram story on February 2 to share a video of Liberal MP Greg Fergus speaking in the House of Commons about the events that took place in Ottawa and the actions of some people participating in the Freedom Convoy.

"If you watch one thing on social media today, make it this — it's a powerful message about the harmful impacts of racism and hatred from my friend, Greg Fergus. Thank you, Greg," Trudeau wrote, with a link to Fergus' Instagram post.

Fergus, who represents the riding of Hull—Aylmer in Quebec, stood during a session in the House of Commons to share his thoughts on racist flags being flown in Ottawa during the Freedom Convoy.

"As a Canadian, I stand for our freedom of speech, for our right to protest peacefully and respectfully," the MP captioned his post. "The only way to eradicate all forms of hate in our society is to not passively stand by when it happens."

"Every February, I normally rise to encourage parliamentarians and Canadians to celebrate Black History Month," Fergus said. "These are not normal times. This past weekend a small minority thought it acceptable to bring swastikas and Confederate flags to Parliament Hill."

"Let's not mince words. The Confederate flag is a symbol for slavery," he continued.

He said that while he intellectually knows that few people would support what the flag represented, it left him with questions.

"However, in my heart, I was left wondering who else supports this flag," Fergus said. "Without real-time denunciations, how am I to know? That's what scares me."

He then spoke about the importance that the month of February holds for him.

"Even after 188 years since the abolition of slavery in Canada, in some people's eyes I am not equal, nor should I be free. This is why I celebrate Black history, Black Canadian history every February and throughout the year. Thank you, Mr. Speaker," he said.

The end of his speech was met with a standing ovation in the House of Commons.

Ottawa police have arrested two people for their actions during the demonstrations in the nation's capital.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

