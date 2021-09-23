Kitchen Products At Canadian Tire Are Up To 75% Off & I Couldn't Be More Excited
Kitchen upgrade? Yes, please.
If you're someone who waits for a sale before making a purchase, you're going to be pretty excited about the deals happening at Canadian Tire right now.
You can get up to 75% off on awesome kitchen products, like this ten-piece non-stick cookware set (from $599.99 to $149.99), this 24-piece glass food storage set (from $69.99 to $24.99), a Ninja Dual Zone Air Fryer (from $259.99 to $179.99) and much more.
You can also get a sweet deal on the oh-so popular KitchenAid Stand Mixer, which is normally $679.99 but is currently $399. If you want more info on this product, check out one Narcity editor's review of the mixer.
Canadian Tire
