amazon canada

KitchenAid Mixers Are A Whopping $230 Off On Amazon Canada But Only For Today

These babies NEVER go on sale!

KitchenAid Mixers Are A Whopping $230 Off On Amazon Canada But Only For Today
Justyn Pellizzari | Narcity, Karen Culp | Shutterstock

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

What better timing than right before the holidays for a sale on KitchenAid Stand Mixers? If you're as obsessed with cooking appliances and kitchen gadgets as I am, then you'll be super excited about this sale.

For a limited time, you can get the 6-Quart KitchenAid Stand Mixer for $499 (originally $729.99). Amazon Canada currently carries it in three different colours: onyx black, contour silver and red.

KitchenAid

This KitchenAid Stand Mixer comes with a 6-quart bowl, wire whisk, dough hook, flat beater and pouring shield — which should cover most of your Halloween or holiday baking needs.

If you're an avid cook, you might want to check out some of the other handy attachments, too, like the 3-in-1 pasta maker (on sale for $119) or this slicer and shredder attachment set ($59).

KitchenAid 6-Quart Bowl Lift Mixer

Amazon Canada

Price: $499 ($729.99)

Details: This hardly ever happens! The mega-popular KitchenAid Stand Mixer is on sale today and you can get one in silver, black or red. This appliance will take your cooking and baking to the next level, making it a whole lot easier to mix, knead and whip up your ingredients. It comes with a 6-quart bowl, wire whisk, dough hook, flat beater and pouring shield.

$499 On AMAZON CANADA

