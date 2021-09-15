Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
EN - Money
lotto max

The Lotto Max Jackpot Has Now Reached $55 Million After Nobody Won Tuesday's Draw

It's inching closer and closer to the $70 million max!

The Lotto Max Jackpot Has Now Reached $55 Million After Nobody Won Tuesday's Draw
@atlanticlottery | Instagram

If you haven't checked your tickets yet, the Lotto Max jackpot for Tuesday's draw wasn't won and so the grand prize has now reached $55 million.

The prizes for the draw on Friday, September 17 have been revealed and along with the massive $55 million up for grabs, there are also four Maxmillions prizes available that are $1 million each.

The jackpot has increased after there was no winning ticket for the $50 million draw on September 14. One of the two Maxmillions prizes was won, however, so someone in Canada does have reason to celebrate.

If you want to try your luck at winning the $55 million, the draw is happening on September 17 and tickets will be sold until 10:30 p.m. ET that night.

While this isn't the biggest Canadian jackpot of all time, it's still a huge chunk of money.

The Lotto Max jackpot was breaking records for weeks in June because there were no winning tickets for the $70 million and the prize pool just kept on getting bigger. So, we could see a repeat of that if the grand prize continues to not be won!

From Your Site Articles

Dashcam Captures Toronto Woman's Disturbing Racist Encounter With An Angry Driver

A man can be seen yelling racial slurs and spitting at a woman.

Michelle Kyi | YouTube, Michelle Kyi | YouTube

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

A Toronto woman has posted dashcam footage of her racist encounter with an angry driver to YouTube, and she told Narcity she plans to press charges.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto's Homeless Community & Encampment Supporters Protest Charges Laid By TPS

Police arrested three people today.

Lance McMillan | Narcity

This morning, the Encampment Support Network Toronto (ESNTO) held a press conference outside Mayor John Tory's condo in support of "the 50+ encampment residents & defenders ticketed/charged for standing up against the City's brutal evictions," they said on Twitter.

On September 14, ESNTO informed their followers on Twitter to come down to Mayor Tory's condo on the morning of September 16. According to a news release issued on September 16, Toronto Police arrested three people today, and eight more are wanted for the protests against the clearing of the homeless encampment at Lamport Stadium back in July.

Keep Reading Show less

The Details Of Saskatchewan's Vaccine Passport Just Dropped & Here's Where You'll Need It

Be sure you're in the know!

Government of Saskatchewan | Facebook, Scott Prokop | Dreamstime

The details of Saskatchewan's vaccine passport are officially here after being teased just hours earlier by the province's premier.

During a press conference Thursday, September 16, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced that the province's vaccine passport is set to launch on October 1, following a rise in COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations.

Keep Reading Show less