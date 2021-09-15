The Lotto Max Jackpot Has Now Reached $55 Million After Nobody Won Tuesday's Draw
It's inching closer and closer to the $70 million max!
If you haven't checked your tickets yet, the Lotto Max jackpot for Tuesday's draw wasn't won and so the grand prize has now reached $55 million.
The prizes for the draw on Friday, September 17 have been revealed and along with the massive $55 million up for grabs, there are also four Maxmillions prizes available that are $1 million each.
The jackpot has increased after there was no winning ticket for the $50 million draw on September 14. One of the two Maxmillions prizes was won, however, so someone in Canada does have reason to celebrate.
If you want to try your luck at winning the $55 million, the draw is happening on September 17 and tickets will be sold until 10:30 p.m. ET that night.
While this isn't the biggest Canadian jackpot of all time, it's still a huge chunk of money.
The Lotto Max jackpot was breaking records for weeks in June because there were no winning tickets for the $70 million and the prize pool just kept on getting bigger. So, we could see a repeat of that if the grand prize continues to not be won!