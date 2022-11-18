This New York Bus Service Takes You All Over The State & Canada For Cheaper Than A Flight
The service connects more than 100 cities. 🚍
The holiday season is here, and if you’re planning to take a trip through New York State or would love to visit Canada, there’s a new bus service that meets your needs and will cost you way less than a flight.
Travel providers Megabus and Railways of New York recently announced a partnership that lets both New York visitors and locals jump on a bus and connect to over a hundred different cities around the state or take a ride all the way to Canada.
According to Megabus, New York City is connecting with 38 cities, Albany with 82, Buffalo with six, Lake Placid with 23, Rochester with 15, Syracuse with 19, and Toronto with six municipalities.
While a plane ticket from New York City to Toronto costs an average of $200, Megabus rides have a price tag of $89.99 to $98. Bus service to Montreal is also around the same amount.
For inside-state adventures, flights to cities like Buffalo, Rochester, and Syracuse are usually a little over $100. However, if you’re planning to save some money and also enjoy a beautiful bus ride on the New York highways, visiting Buffalo will cost you between $69 to $87, Rochester $59 to $61, and Syracuse $49 to $51 for a round trip.
"The expansion of our network to more than 100 cities throughout New York State is an exciting opportunity for Megabus," said Colin Emberson, VP of Commercial for Megabus. "We’re pleased to be able to offer our New York customers a wide array of new convenient travel options as the holidays approach."
This new bus service will be available starting December 5, 2022.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.