One Of Toronto’s Most Infamous Murder Sites Was Just Listed On The Market For $6.5 Million
The property has a very, very dark past.
50 Old Colony Road in North York is one of the most spine-chilling addresses in Toronto's housing market. The unassuming plot was once home to billionaire couple Honey and Barry Sherman, and was the site of one of the city's most notorious unsolved murders.
Barry Sherman, the founder of Pharmaceutical corporation Apotex, and his wife Honey were tragically found dead in the basement of their sprawling mansion next to their indoor pool in December 2017. The horrific incident shocked Toronto and left a dark history behind in the neighbourhood.
Fast forward to 2023, and this infamous property is up for grabs again, only this time, it's listed as 48 Old Colony Road. The old mansion, a grim reminder of the past, was demolished back in May 2019, and the site has been vacant since then.
The initial asking price? A cool $6,498,000.
But this isn't the property's first rodeo on the real estate market. After the house was demolished, the land sold in 2020 for $4,250,000. The building lot, with no structure on it, was then listed and delisted several times, eerily echoing the Shermans' last listing price just before their untimely deaths.
The site of 50 Old Colony Road after being demolished.Google Maps
Now, the property's future lies in flux. The current listing highlights the opportunity to build a "luxury dream home" on the lot, equipped with a 12,000-square-foot mansion, complete with an indoor pool, and a four-car underground parking garage.
It's also described as being located on "one of the most desirable streets in the GTA."
While the property's past is undoubtedly grim, it's now an empty canvas waiting for a fresh start. But, with such a hefty price tag and a tainted history, it might take some time for this infamous address to find its next owner.
Regardless, the future of 48 Old Colony Road is ready to be written. Here's hoping it's a happier chapter this time around.
