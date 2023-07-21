6 Ontario Jobs With Cool Perks That Will Pay You Up To $25 Per Hour To Learn New Skills
One even offers a $3,500 sign up bonus, a free company car and more! 👀
Ever dreamt of what it be like if you got paid to learn instead of the other way around? Sure, you have. But, it's not some alternate reality, it's a viable option. No, really.
There are currently several jobs in Ontario turning that dream into reality, by offering incoming employees the chance to earn as they learn in various roles, including jobs like home support worker and screening officer.
So, if you're on the hunt for an Ontario-based job that tick all these boxes, as well as some pretty impressive perks, you're in luck! We're about to journey through six unique opportunities where you can beef up your skillset and watch your bank account grow concurrently.
Licensed car driving instructor
Salary: $23.75 to $25.00 per hour, plus a $3,500 sign on bonus
Location:
Company: Transport Training Centres of Canada (TTCC)
Who Should Apply: TTCC are scouting for folks who've been behind the wheel with a Class G license for at least 5 years, have a squeaky clean Vulnerable Persons Criminal Record, and are pretty ace when it comes to keeping it professional.
Not an officially licensed instructor yet? No biggie. TTCC will cover the cost of your training.
And check this out – the perks don't stop at the paid training. We're talking about a company-provided car with all expenses taken care of, a competitive pay rate per hour, and an extra cash bonus for those already rocking a licensed instructor title.
That's not all, we’ve also got vacation days, extended healthcare, dental benefits, RRSP match, pension plan, and profit sharing on the table too.
Now, you might be thinking, "What's the catch?" Well, there's no real catch, but just so you know, you've gotta be pretty comfortable chatting in English to snag this gig.
Pre-board screening officer
Salary: $22.78 to $25.48 an hour
Location:
Company: GardaWorld
Who Should Apply: If you've got an eye for detail, a passion for security, and love the hustle and bustle of airports, you should probably become a pre-board screening officer for Toronto Pearson International Airport or Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport.
This is more than just an airport job — it's a key role in national security. As the last line of defence, you'll be ensuring the safety and security of the travelling public.
The position includes comprehensive health benefits and growth opportunities (fun fact: 26% of the company's frontline employees get promoted). And, don't worry about being unqualified, GardaWorld is happy to pay for your training.
Is there a catch? Sort of. You'll need to be a Canadian citizen or a permanent resident, have at least a high school diploma or equivalent, a clean criminal record, and be at least 18 years old.
Oh, and you'll need to be located in the Greater Toronto Area or be willing to relocate. So, there's that.
Home support worker
Salary: $18.00 to $21.00 per hour
Location: Varies
Company: Closing the Gap Healthcare
Who Should Apply: If you're a compassionate, independent individual itching to dive into the field of healthcare, this one's for you. Imagine this: you're not just starting a new job; you're enrolling in a paid training program to become a Home Support Worker.
Closing the Gap Healthcare (CTG) has launched this unique program, which comes with virtual classroom training, hands-on job training, and a guarantee of full-time employment.
The job will take you to different locations, from Guelph Region to Halton Region, Muskoka, and Timiskaming. You'll provide critical home care, master daily living routines, nutritional planning, and learn to work as part of a multi-disciplinary care team.
If you're excited about working in the community, have excellent communication skills, enjoy flexibility, and are thrilled about building a career in healthcare, get your resume ready! And the best part? You get three weeks of paid virtual training, two weeks of paid on-the-job training, and a competitive compensation package after the training, too.
The only thing you'll need is access to a reliable vehicle, a valid driver's license, a clear Vulnerable Sector Screening Check, and the willingness to commit to five weeks of full-time training.
School bus driver
Salary: $20.00 an hour, $15.50 an hour for paid training
Location: Ottawa, ON
Company: Voyageur Transportation Services
Who Should Apply: Are you someone with a spotless driving record that's known for being a real safe choice? Do you know your local region like a cab driver? Then buckle up, because Voyago, one of Canada’s Safest Employers, is hiring school bus drivers and you might be a match made in heaven.
What’s in it for you? You mean apart from the satisfaction of serving your community's most vulnerable citizens? Fine, yes, money. You'll enjoy a competitive wage of $20 an hour, and, for a limited time, paid training at $15.50 an hour.
It's also worth noting that individuals who work more than 30 hours a week will unlock additional benefits. Plus, there are opportunities for you to do additional charter tourism work during Ottawa's bustling summer season.
The LiUNA local 1059 apprenticeship program
Salary: $20 to $30 an hour for entry-level workers, then $50 to $55
Company: LiUNA Local 1059
Who Should Apply: Are you looking for a stable career with excellent pay that doesn't come with the heavy burden of sky-high tuition fees? Do you enjoy hands-on work and learning by actually doing things? Are you sick of being asked these leading questions? If so, here's an opportunity for you to consider.
The LiUNA Local 1059 apprenticeship program is for those with a solid work ethic and the ability to perform physically demanding work, that also have a Grade 12 education (or equivalent) and a valid driver's license.
The best part? You'll receive top-notch, hands-on pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship training without paying a cent in tuition. That's right; free tuition, buddy.
Plus, you'll get paid while gaining valuable work experience on the job. The program guarantees job placements and provides apprenticeships in various sectors of construction, such as form setting, pipe laying, utility distribution, and cement finishing.
Starting at $20-30 per hour, you'll reach a total wage package of $50-55 an hour upon completion of the program. Add to that health benefits and a pension, and you have a pretty sick offer.
Auto glass service technician apprenticeship
Salary: $42,000 to $70,000
Company: All-Brite Glass and Tint
Who Should Apply: Do you have an unusual obsession with all things auto glass? If so, an exciting opportunity could be waiting for you as an auto glass service technician at All-Brite Glass and Tint, a family-owned and operated business that honestly sounds like a pleasant place to work.
Jokes aside, the ideal candidate should have previous experience in auto glass installation or a similar field, a valid driver's license, and the ability to work both independently and as part of a team.
If you're friendly, professional, reliable, punctual, and can handle tasks such as lifting up to 50 lbs and working on vehicles at different heights, this could be a great job for you.
Overwhelmed by your utter lack of experience yet? Fret not. This position offers a paid apprenticeship, training, and tool program. You'll learn while you earn!
Successful candidates can look forward to a competitive bonus structure and a salary ranging from $42,000 to $70,000 a year.
Plus, there are perks like a dental benefit plan, a fitness bonus, and even a day off on your birthday. There's also the promise that plenty of "advancement opportunities" will be available to you in the future.
These jobs are merely a glimpse into all the opportunities out there, which is a very hopeful sight indeed.
