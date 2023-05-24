ontario remote jobs

These 6 Ontario Remote Jobs Will Pay You Up To $120 An Hour Without A Degree

Do you find it difficult to envision yourself in a traditional office environment? Well, you're not alone! In fact, it's a big part of the reason why companies across Ontario continue to embrace remote work years after the pandemic.

The ongoing change has created a significant demand for full-time remote positions in Ontario. However, there are also several lucrative part-time jobs available that allow you to work from the comfort of your couch.

If the idea of working from home in your pyjamas appeals to you, then you'll definitely want to explore the following well-paying job opportunities.

Financial Advisor

Salary: $120,000 to $600,000 a year

Company: deVere Group

Who Should Apply: Applicants must have a minimum of two years of experience in pure financial advisory, specifically in building and maintaining one's own portfolio.

Apply on Indeed

Business Analyst Incident Data

Salary: $110 to $120 an hour

Company: Software International

Who Should Apply: Individuals who have a deep understanding of integrity hazards, including the ability to recognize the subtle differences between different types of failures. They should also be able to provide insights on incident hazard classification based on industry practices and standards.

Apply on Indeed

Part Time Instructor, Data Analytics

Salary: $80 an hour

Company: Juno College

Who Should Apply: This opportunity may be for you if you have three to five years of professional experience in data and ddvanced analytics.

Apply on Indeed

Frontend Engineer

Salary: $100,000 to $120,000 a year

Company: AgencyAnalytics

Who Should Apply: If you have several years of experience working with React and JavaScript, this opportunity might be a good fit for you.

Apply on Indeed

Electronic Health Record Analyst

Salary: Up to $80 an hour

Company: Total Systems

Who Should Apply: To be considered for this role, you must have at least three years of experience working with Cerner implementations. It's also necessary to have one year of experience in creating and defining Cerner workflows.

Apply on Indeed

Senior BI Engineer

Salary: $110,000 to $163,000 a year

Company: Alludo

Who Should Apply: You should have at least seven years of professional experience, showing career growth and handling more complex work over time. Additionally, a minimum of five years of experience in business intelligence, data analytics, data engineering, or a similar role is required.

Apply on Indeed

