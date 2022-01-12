Trending Tags

Counterfeit Toonies Have Popped Up In Ontario & Here's How You Can Spot A Fake

Don't be fooled by the "Z DOLLARD."

OPP | Handout, Kingmaphotos | Dreamstime

Ontario Provincial Police are warning businesses to keep an eye out for counterfeit toonies after some were used in the Town of Hawkesbury near Ottawa this week.

According to OPP, officers became aware of the fake two-dollar coins after members of the Hawkesbury Detachment were called to a store on Regent Street at 11:00 a.m. on January 11, 2022.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the counterfeit two-dollar coins, which were reportedly used to purchase several items.

Police shared a photo of the bizarre-looking toonies, which appear to have a walrus on one side instead of a polar bear, and read "Canada Z DOLLARD" instead of the traditional "Canada 2 Dollars" which appear on the real coins.

OPP | Press Release

It's also worth noting that while the coins do feature an image on the other side, the portrait is incorrect — it isn't of Queen Elizabeth II, like the real thing. The fake coins are also dated 1990, but toonies didn't even go into circulation until 1996, according to the Royal Canadian Mint.

"The OPP would like everyone to be aware of this and to be vigilant in assuring they do not fall victim to this fraud," an excerpt from the OPP press release reads.

Anyone with further information on the incident is asked to call the Hawkesbury OPP. Residents who call in could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

So keep your eyes peeled for funky-looking toonies if you're in Ontario, so you don't fall victim to the scam.

