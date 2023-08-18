This Scenic Drive Near Ottawa Takes You Past 11 Islands & To Sandy Beaches
It's a must-do before summer ends!
Are you looking for an Ontario road trip that blends natural beauty, serene waters, and gorgeous beaches? Look no further.
The Long Sault Parkway is a 10-kilometre road connecting to 11 islands that you'll definitely want to drive before summer ends.
Located between Kingston and Montreal, the parkway was flooded in the 1950s during the construction of the St. Lawrence Seaway. The 11 islands in the Long Sault Parkway are the highest points that remained after the flooding.
The parkway is open from the spring through fall, extending over the St. Lawrence River and providing gorgeous views of the water.
The route provides plenty of places to stop, take pictures, explore, rest, or just plain stand in awe at the surroundings. It's a haven for water sports, offering everything from kayaking and fishing to boating and swimming.
The parkway is home to three campgrounds with over 600 campsites if you want to extend your visit in the heart of the river.
Along the parkway, you'll also find the largest public beach on the St. Lawrence River corridor at Milles Roches, where you can also camp.
The Long Sault Parkway isn't just about breathtaking beaches and views, however. The road trip also serves as a journey to the past, with visitors able to encounter remnants of the area's history.
Before you start your drive, check out the Lost Villages Museum, which offers a glimpse into the villages that were relocated during the Seaway construction, preserving the heritage of a bygone era.
The Long Sault Parkway runs from the towns of Long Sault to Ingleside, Ontario. It's just an hour from Ottawa, making for an easy road trip from the city. You can drive the parkway (which takes about 10 minutes end to end) or even travel it by kayak.
Biking is also a popular activity on the parkway, with wide shoulders on the road for cyclists. Along the way, you'll find plenty of picnic areas and benches where you can admire the view.
Long Sault Parkway
Location: Long Sault, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can travel along this parkway near Ottawa that takes you past 11 islands and delivers epic views for the perfect activity to do before summer ends.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.