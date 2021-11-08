Trending Tags

Remembrance Day 2021 Is Coming & There's 'Poppy Protocol' You Probs Didn't Even Know Existed

Darcy Moen | Dreamstime, Canadapanda | Dreamstime

Remembrance Day in Canada is honoured on November 11 and wearing a poppy is a big part of the process of respecting our veterans.

According to the Royal Canadian Legion, almost 20 million poppies are expected to be handed out this year — but did you know there's actual "poppy protocol" that should be followed wherever possible?

From wearing it in the right spot, to what you should do if you find a lost poppy, here are some of the unofficial rules from the Legion that you should probably brush up on:

Wear it in the right spot

You should always wear it on the left side of your chest so that it's over your heart, according to the Legion. This means you shouldn't put it on your purse, hat, backpack, or anywhere else on your body!

Don't cover it up

This may seem like a no-brainer, but make sure the poppy is fully visible when you're wearing it. According to the Legion, the poppy is "a sacred symbol of Remembrance" and the pin that you secure it to your clothing with shouldn't obstruct any part of the flower.

When to wear it

The right time to don your poppy is from the last Friday in October until November 11, but there are also other instances where it's appropriate to wear it.

"The Legion encourages the wearing of Poppies at funerals of Veterans, and for any commemorative event such as a memorial service, or the anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge," they said.

However, the Legion adds that, "It is not inappropriate to wear a Poppy during other times to commemorate Fallen Veterans and it is an individual choice to do so."



Remove it properly

While some choose to remove their poppy at the end of the day on November 11, others choose to take it off after the Remembrance Day ceremony.

It can be placed on a wreath or cenotaph, like the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Ottawa, or should be stored or disposed of in a respectful manner.

Pick up lost poppies

If you find a lost poppy on the ground (it happens!), make sure you pick it up and dust it off. You can either keep it in storage to use for another time or dispose of it respectfully.

While none of these are official rules, it's how the Legion would like the poppies to be treated, wherever possible. They do, however, note that "how someone chooses to wear a Poppy is always an individual choice." The main thing is to wear it respectfully!

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

