Roots' Black Friday Sale Includes Comfy Sweats & Parkas Up To 40% Off

If you don't already own a Roots sweatsuit, you're missing out! 🙌

Roots' Black Friday Sale Includes Comfy Sweats & Parkas Up To 40% Off
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Now until November 28, the iconic Canadian brand is having a 25% off Black Friday sale, which means you can score an incredible deal on winter coats, boots, sweats and more. And there's no time like to present to stock up on winter essentials and everyone's favourite WFH attire: the matching sweatsuit.

Select items are up to 40% off including this Roots Sustainable Parka on sale for $178.80 (originally $298). The parka, which comes in black and pink, is made with recycled fibres to keep you warm during the colder months. Once you add it to your cart, the discount will be automatically applied.

There are hundreds of items on sale for men, women and children. If you're just getting started on your holiday shopping, Roots has a ton of affordable sweats for the whole family. The company even has a gender-free category on their website where you can shop for cute and cozy unisex clothes in extended sizes.

Details: Now until November 28, you can save 25% on almost everything online and up to 40% on select styles. Sweatsuits, parkas, toques and boots are all included in the sale, so you can stock up on winter essentials.

Black Friday At Adidas Is Finally Here & You Can Get 40% Off Everything Sitewide

Plus an extra 10% if you're a member! 💸

Among the hundreds of Black Friday fashion deals that went live today, you can score 40% off everything at Adidas Canada right now with the code BLACKFRIDAY.

The Best Black Friday Home Deals You Can Get Online & Skip The In-Store Madness

Everything from a bidet to a Roomba.

Whether you avidly shop for home decor or simply need a new mattress, Black Friday is the best time to pick up a few things for the home.

Amazon Canada Has A 12-Hour Flash Sale On Games & These Enormous Discounts Are Not Playing Around

Including kids toys and board games that are anythihng but boring!

With the holidays around the corner, you're probably on the hunt for gifts for your nieces, nephews or even your own kids. Or, perhaps you're in charge of organizing the holiday gatherings and want to find some fun games the whole family can play. Either way, Amazon Canada has you covered with a flash sale on so many games and toys that you won't want to miss!

This KitchenAid Stand Mixer Is 45% Off Today & This Deal Is Too Good To Be True

You can save a whopping $330.99 when you buy it on Amazon Canada.

We're in the thick of Black Friday and you're probably a little overwhelmed by all the sales today. Don't worry! We're keeping our eyes and ears out for the best deals on literally everything you could possibly want for the holidays.

