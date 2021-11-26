Roots' Black Friday Sale Includes Comfy Sweats & Parkas Up To 40% Off

I don't know about you, but I'm constantly dreaming up new ways to change the aesthetics in my apartment. From funky throw pillow covers to cozy area rugs, my wish list never really ends.
If you're in the same boat, then you'll probably appreciate this list of stores where you can find great deals on home products.
Now until Monday, November 29, at 11:59 p.m ET, you can score deals on all sorts of luxury home goods from this Canadian brand. Their plush bath towels are next level!
Amazon Canada has dropped some wicked deals all month, but the time has finally come for the deepest markdowns on hundreds of items. You can check out their section specifically dedicated to home deals to save hundreds of dollars.
Along with cute clothes and accessories, the popular lifestyle brand is offering 30% off furniture and home decor until November 28. The discount will be applied once you add your items to your cart.
You can use the code BLACK15 to score 15% off furniture and home goods sitewide, including this adorable white Christmas tree on sale for $139.99. If you spend over $399, you can get an extra 18% off with the code BLACK18.
Now until November 29, you can treat yourself to lush bath products up to 50% off. This Ottawa-based brand has discounts both in-store at the Rideau Centre and online. If you're still finishing up your holiday shopping, check out these cute gift sets that start at $21.99.
Now until November 29, this bedding brand is offering 20% off everything online so you can get your hands on a new set of soft sheets. You'll also get free shipping when you spend over $150.
Best Buy is one of the most popular stores that Canadians shop at during Black Friday weekend because you can find a ton of great home deals, including $210 off this ergonomic office chair.
You can find some hot deals on kitchen appliances, vacuums and electronics, with some items up to a whopping 85% off.
Now until November 30, you can get up to $650 off mattresses and 15% off everything else with the code BLACKFRIDAYCA.
Now that it's Black Friday, it's finally time to get that Dyson product off of your wish list and into your home. You can save on select Dyson products or receive a free product with purchase until December 2 unless otherwise stated.
Now until December 1, you can save up to $60 on Ecobee Smart Thermostats, $30 on SmartCameras and $25 on sensors.
Black Friday is the perfect time to save on more splurge-worthy items like a new mattress, and ENDY is offering 10% off on all their entire bedroom collection right now.
With the code FSBF10 you can save 10% on a fancy standing desk — and save your posture while you're at it! If you work from home, you'll definitely appreciate one of these ergonomic desks starting at $269.99.
Now until December 3, the Canadian mattress company is offering 40% off adjustable base bundles, 30% off all mattresses plus two FREE luxury pillows with your purchase. You can also get a FREE weighted blanket when you spend $1,000 or more.
Along with 20% off affordable fashion, you can find discounts at H&M home, too. You can even find certain bedding, dinnerware and mirrors up to 60% off.
Now until December 1, you can save big on items for the bath, living room, bedroom and kitchen. The store even has outdoor appliances on sale, too.
The massive furniture and home goods store is having a month-long event that's all about sustainability including a sell-back program, donations, workshops and an additional 25% off as-is products now until November 29.
Now until November 28, plum members get 30% off select items while plum PLUS members get 40% off. This discount includes candles, holiday decorations, small kitchen appliances and so much more.
Now until December 2, you can save up to $570 on select robot vacuums and bundles including the Roomba s9+ Robot Vacuum and the Roomba j7+ Robot Vacuum, which we had the chance to review earlier this month.
Thousands of home goods are up to 50% off and you can save an extra 25% on all bedding products plus an extra 20% on everything else. You can browse their 2021 holiday gift guide if you need some inspiration.
Along with up to 75% off modern lighting and furniture, you can also score a FREE Vintage String Light Kit with the code STRING. This offer is valid until November 28.
For a limited time, you can get up to $130 off all Vertuo Next and Pixie coffee machines, and get a $25 coffee credit when you add a minimum of 50 capsules to your cart.
For a limited time, popular cookware and dinnerware are on sale, including the Always Pan for $125 (originally $195) and the Perfect Pot for $165 (originally $220).
Now until November 29, you can get $450 of the Peloton+ bike and $200 off accessories with the purchase of a bike. You can also end the year strong with free Peloton classes for two months.
With the code BFR30, you can get 30% off dresses, pyjamas, coats and more (including these gorgeous silk pillowcases). Although sale items are excluded, you can still find up to 70% off on clearance items.
For a limited time, you can get up to $200 off all purchases, along with 15% off sitewide. If you buy a pillow, you can score a second one for FREE, too.
Now until November 28, you can save 40% on bidet attachments with the code BROWNFRIDAY. You can also get $90 off now when you buy two Classic 3.0 bidets.
Right now, thousands of home products are up to 50% off including this area rug for $169.99 and this electric fireplace for $159.97. You can score a great deal on bedding, kitchenware and storage items, too.