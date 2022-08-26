You Can Go On A Boozy 'Bloody Murder' Ghost Tour In America's Most Haunted City
The perfect spooky activity to kick off the fall season.
You can't pay a visit to the most haunted city in America without seeing firsthand what all the scare is about.
Savannah, GA is widely regarded as the number one hot spot in the United States for paranormal activity. The Hostess City is home to looming live oak trees, historic homes, and hundreds of years of dark history, disease outbreaks and murder.
Due to war and yellow fever outbreaks, thousands of human remains have found their final resting place below the city's cobblestone streets, and locals and visitors now have a chance to learn all about it, while enjoying some adult time to let loose.
Some ghosts here are spotted so often that their spirits are treated like local celebrities, and this Airbnb experience gives you a shot at learning their tragic tales and possibly having your own paranormal encounter.
Bloody Murder Savannah Pub Crawl will begin in Monterey Square, where a history expert and true crime fan will walk you through some of the city's spookiest sights while making stops at historic pubs and bars along the way for something to take the edge off.
You will dive deep into tales of the most infamous murders and hear about exclusive true crime details that your average walking tour may not be privy to. And due to Savannah's open container laws, you can bring your drink with you along for the whole experience.
This is the perfect way to spend time with your true crime-obsessed friend group, or for a fall date night idea to kick off spooky season the right way, if you dare.
Bloody Murder Savannah Pub Crawl
Price: $29/Person
Where: Monterey Square, 11 W. Gordon St, Savannah, GA
Why You Need To Go: You can tour the streets of America's most haunted city and learn from experts about the dark history that took place, while enjoying your favorite adult beverages.