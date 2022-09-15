7 Chilling Spots In Savannah Where You Can See A Ghost In America’s Most Haunted City
Are you brave enough to see them for yourself?
Savannah, GA is known for its vibrant food scene and beautiful historic sites. But once the sun goes down, tourists and locals alike can see for themselves why this destination has been named America's most haunted city.
Some ghosts in the city are so well known that they're considered local celebrities. Growing up in Savannah means learning the tales of the town's most haunted spots and the spirits that reportedly still linger there.
Here are seven chilling spots where you could see a ghost in the most haunted city in the United States, according to the places' official websites, local sightings stories and my experience as a ghost tour guide in Savannah.
This is exactly where to go if you're seeking a paranormal encounter of your own.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
The Olde Pink House
Price: 💸💸💸
Where: 23 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA
Why You Need To Go: This historic fine dining restaurant is known for its unique baby pink exterior as well as the ominous happenings that go on behind closed doors.
It is said to be home to at least a dozen ghosts. Staff and patrons have reported unexplained noises furniture and table settings being moved, the bathroom doors trapped shut, and even glass bottles being thrown at the wall after hours.
Moon River Brewing Company
Price: 💸💸
Where: 21 W Bay St, Savannah, GA
Why You Need To Go: This restaurant and brewery has a reputation for being one of the city's most haunted hot spots. It was Savannah's first-ever hotel and hosted many famous guests as well as terrifying events.
The downstairs basement seems to be the heart of the activity and still has bullet holes in the walls from past murders and bar fights. Staff over the years have reportedly encountered Toby, a child ghost who can be heard playing and causing mischief.
Colonial Park Cemetery
Price: Free
Where: 200 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA
Why You Need To Go: This cemetery in the heart of Savannah was established in 1750 and is free for the public to explore on foot during daylight hours.
It has hundreds of both marked and unmarked graves, and child-like apparitions have been spotted playing in the dark behind the locked cast iron gate after hours.
Marshall House
Price: $149+/Night
Where: 123 E. Broughton St, Savannah, GA
Why You Need To Go: The Marshall House and its infamous fourth floor are known for hosting paranormal activity. The building was used as a hospital during the Civil War and human bones were found beneath the floorboards while they were doing renovations in the 1990s.
Hotel guests have reported unexplained noises and footsteps in the middle of the night, as well as doors opening and closing on their own.
Wright Square
Price: Free
Where: Wright Square, Savannah, GA
Why You Need To Go: Wright Square, also known as "Court House Square", is home to the tomb of famous Yamacraw Chief Tomochichi as well as being the site where hangings used to occur.
Alice Riley, the first woman hung in Georgia and one of Savannah's most famous ghosts, was hung here and her spirit reportedly still wanders frantically asking tourists if they've seen her baby.
17Hundred90 Inn
Price: $219+/Night
Where: 307 E President St, Savannah, GA
Why You Need To Go: This infamous hotel is home to the spirit Anna, a distraught young woman who fell to her death from the window of room 204 in the early 1800s.
Guests that stay in Anna's former room report things being moved around, a woman's voice in the night, and even personal intimate items going missing only to be found later in mysterious spots around the hotel. Many celebrities have stayed here including Miley Cyrus.
Sorrel Weed House
Price: $22+/Person
Where: 6 W. Harris St, Savannah, GA
Why You Need To Go: This historic home has a dark and tumultuous past. Visitors have often reported spotting the ghosts of Matilda and Molly, the wife and mistress of Francis Sorrel, the residence's original owner.
You can take a paranormal tour there after hours and see for yourself if you can spot "the woman in black" a spirit who reportedly roams the grounds mourning.
