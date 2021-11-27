Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Deals
black friday

Shopping These 11 Stores On Black Friday Weekend Can Earn You Tons Of Cash Back & Here's How

Making money while you're spending money is just 🤯

Shopping These 11 Stores On Black Friday Weekend Can Earn You Tons Of Cash Back & Here's How
Nyul | Dreamstime, Milkos | Dreamstime

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Shoppers, rejoice! There's a way to make money while you're spending money this weekend and it's all thanks to this wonderful Canadian app called Ampli.

Powered by RBC, Ampli lets you earn cash back (not points, the platform works with actual cash!) whenever you shop at certain stores like Indigo and Roots. There are hundreds of participating brands in Canada.

It's free to join, and all you need to do is sync the app to a credit or debit card. Every time you make a purchase, you'll earn a certain amount of money. You can cash out at any time as long as you have a minimum amount of $15 in your account.

Since it's Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend, there's potential to earn a ton of cash back from these brands — both in-store and online.

Linen Chest

Details: Now until November 30, if you buy anything at Linen Chest, you can earn 7% cash back, and a maximum of $14 cash back per order. Thousands of items are up to 50% off throughout Black Friday weekend.

Shop LINEN CHEST

Roots

Details: Now until November 30, if you spend at least $40 at Roots, you can earn $10 cash back. It's a one-time-only offer. The Black Friday sale continues this weekend and you can get up to 40% off everything.

Shop ROOTS

Hudson's Bay

Details: Now until December 5, if you spend at least $150 at Hudson's Bay, you can earn $10 cash back. It's perfect timing because the store's 70% off Black Friday sale is on now.

Shop HUDSON'S BAY

Knix

Details: Now until December 5, whenever you spend a minimum of $95 at Knix (we recommend their incredible leakproof period underwear), you can earn $10 cash back. Knix's Black Friday sale continues this weekend with items up to 50% off.

Shop KNIX

Well.ca

Details: Now until December 31, whenever you spend $75 at Rexall, you can earn $10 cash back. You can earn an additional $1 cash back per order if you use an RBC banking card. The Black Friday sale continues this weekend with thousands of products up to 50% off.

Shop WELL.CA

MINISO Canada

Details: Now until December 5, you can earn a maximum of $50 cash back with every in-store purchase. This offer excludes stores located in Quebec, Nova Scotia and Northwest Territories. The 30% off Black Friday sale continues this weekend.

SHOP MINISO CANADA

Indigo

Details: Now until December 5, when you spend at least $60 on a single purchase at Indigo, you can earn 2% cash back. The maximum earn is $5 per transaction. Indigo's Black Friday sale continues this weekend with items up to 40% off.

Shop INDIGO

Herschel

Details: Now until December 5, you can earn a maximum of $10 cash back on a single purchase of any amount made online. The offer is earned on the final price of your purchase including tax. Herschel's Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale continues with items up to 60% off.

Shop HERSCHEL

Frank And Oak

Details: Now until November 30, if you spend at least $100 at Frank And Oak, you can earn $15 cash back. The Black Friday sale continues this weekend and you can get 30% off everything sitewide.

Shop FRANK AND OAK

Steve Madden

Details: Now until December 25, if you spend at least $100 at Steve Madden, you can earn 7% cash back. A maximum of $15 cash back per purchase either in-store or online. The Black Friday sale continues this weekend and everything is 20% off.

Shop STEVE MADDEN

Uniqlo

Details: Now until November 30, if you spend $30 at Uniqlo, you can earn $7 cash back. It's a one-time-only offer, valid in-store or online.

Shop UNIQLO

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

TUSHY Is Having A Black Friday Sale On Bidets & Their Promo Code Is LOL Funny

Clearly that kid who always made poop jokes in middle school is now the marketing director.

@hellotushy | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

It's time to talk about the way to go number two because using toilet paper is out and bidets are in. Not only is using a bidet more gentle on the planet (not to mention your bum), but it's also kinder on your wallet since you don't have to use as much toilet paper.

Keep Reading Show less

This Heated Eye Massager From Amazon Canada Can Relieve Your Eye Strain & Headaches

You can get $26 off right now!

@renphogroup | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

It can feel like you're constantly staring at a screen these days, switching from your work computer during the day to your TV at night (and your phone in between).

Keep Reading Show less

8 Small Businesses In Toronto With Some Pretty Sweet Cyber Week Sales

It's Small Business Saturday after all!

@mossdanforth | Instagram, @irishdesignhouse | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

At this point, most Torontonians are aware that this weekend is jam-packed with Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. But did you know that today is also Small Business Saturday?

Keep Reading Show less

7 Coffee Makers You Can Get On Sale RN If Caffeine Is The Only Reason You Get Up Every Morning

Sales on Nespresso, Keurig, De'Longhi and more!

Amazon Canada, @nespresso.ca | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

There's nothing quite like a cup of freshly brewed coffee to start your day. Dropping $6 on your favourite Starbucks beverage every morning can get expensive though, so why not try making your own with one of these coffee machines that are on sale for Black Friday?

Keep Reading Show less