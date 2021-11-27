Shopping These 11 Stores On Black Friday Weekend Can Earn You Tons Of Cash Back & Here's How
Shoppers, rejoice! There's a way to make money while you're spending money this weekend and it's all thanks to this wonderful Canadian app called Ampli.
Powered by RBC, Ampli lets you earn cash back (not points, the platform works with actual cash!) whenever you shop at certain stores like Indigo and Roots. There are hundreds of participating brands in Canada.
It's free to join, and all you need to do is sync the app to a credit or debit card. Every time you make a purchase, you'll earn a certain amount of money. You can cash out at any time as long as you have a minimum amount of $15 in your account.
Since it's Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend, there's potential to earn a ton of cash back from these brands — both in-store and online.
Linen Chest
Details: Now until November 30, if you buy anything at Linen Chest, you can earn 7% cash back, and a maximum of $14 cash back per order. Thousands of items are up to 50% off throughout Black Friday weekend.
Roots
Details: Now until November 30, if you spend at least $40 at Roots, you can earn $10 cash back. It's a one-time-only offer. The Black Friday sale continues this weekend and you can get up to 40% off everything.
Hudson's Bay
Details: Now until December 5, if you spend at least $150 at Hudson's Bay, you can earn $10 cash back. It's perfect timing because the store's 70% off Black Friday sale is on now.
Knix
Details: Now until December 5, whenever you spend a minimum of $95 at Knix (we recommend their incredible leakproof period underwear), you can earn $10 cash back. Knix's Black Friday sale continues this weekend with items up to 50% off.
Well.ca
Details: Now until December 31, whenever you spend $75 at Rexall, you can earn $10 cash back. You can earn an additional $1 cash back per order if you use an RBC banking card. The Black Friday sale continues this weekend with thousands of products up to 50% off.
MINISO Canada
Details: Now until December 5, you can earn a maximum of $50 cash back with every in-store purchase. This offer excludes stores located in Quebec, Nova Scotia and Northwest Territories. The 30% off Black Friday sale continues this weekend.
Indigo
Details: Now until December 5, when you spend at least $60 on a single purchase at Indigo, you can earn 2% cash back. The maximum earn is $5 per transaction. Indigo's Black Friday sale continues this weekend with items up to 40% off.
Herschel
Details: Now until December 5, you can earn a maximum of $10 cash back on a single purchase of any amount made online. The offer is earned on the final price of your purchase including tax. Herschel's Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale continues with items up to 60% off.
Frank And Oak
Details: Now until November 30, if you spend at least $100 at Frank And Oak, you can earn $15 cash back. The Black Friday sale continues this weekend and you can get 30% off everything sitewide.
Steve Madden
Details: Now until December 25, if you spend at least $100 at Steve Madden, you can earn 7% cash back. A maximum of $15 cash back per purchase either in-store or online. The Black Friday sale continues this weekend and everything is 20% off.
Uniqlo
Details: Now until November 30, if you spend $30 at Uniqlo, you can earn $7 cash back. It's a one-time-only offer, valid in-store or online.
