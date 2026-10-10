7 painfully specific signs that you're a single person dating in Canada
We laugh, so we don't cry. 🇨🇦
Dating is universally a struggle, but there are some painfully specific signs you're dating in Canada. Sometimes, it's the obvious stuff, like organizing dates around the weather or matching with yet another hockey bro.
Other times, it's sneakier, like navigating everyone's aggressively polite passive-aggressiveness or figuring out whether "we should hang out sometime" is actually a date.
Whatever the case, dating in Canada comes with its own unique set of challenges — whether you live on the West Coast or in the Maritimes.
So, if you've ever found yourself wondering whether this is a dating problem or just a Canada problem, you're not alone. From winter dating woes to suspiciously frequent hockey references, here are the signs you're definitely dating in Canada.
Flirting is way too polite
Are they flirting, or are they just being nice? Sometimes, it's genuinely hard to tell with a Canadian. Having dated a couple of Americans and Europeans in my day, I can say Canadian men can be a little shy or standoffish at times — which can be, well, annoying. Will they make a move, or won't they? And that's just online. Forget about in person.
Canadian men can be experts at making eye contact just long enough to make you think, "OK, maybe something is happening here," only to leave you wondering if they're ever actually going to say anything. And when they finally do? It's probably "Sorry."
Or, on the other hand, the flirting can be pretty obvious... and then it goes absolutely nowhere. A few "hangouts" don't translate into a date, and no one is saying what they actually want.
Is this a dating problem everywhere? Probably. But there's something uniquely Canadian about this type of flirting that feels genuine, nice and incredibly polite — maybe even a little funny. You might genuinely think this guy is into you, only for the follow-through to fall flat.
Dates are dictated by the weather
Is it snowing? Raining? -20 C? These are all things we need to consider when dating in Canada. The weather dictates our lives, our small talk and, naturally, our dating plans. Of course, we need to know what to wear, but we also need to know whether we're actually going anywhere.
A light snowfall? Sure, we can probably still go for a walk or hit the ice rink. A massive snowstorm? Absolutely not. We probably won't see each other. And rain? Well, if you're in Vancouver, rain is basically a non-negotiable — but that doesn't mean I'm crossing the city to see you. If I'm in Kits and you're in North Van, we can simply try again another day.
If it's warm out, you're definitely hitting a patio
Yes, just like the above, the weather does determine what you're doing and where you're going for a date in Canada. And because warm weather is so rare, the slightest hint of above-zero temperatures and sunny skies can basically guarantee you're hitting a patio for your date.
It doesn't matter if it's April or October, or whether you live in Toronto or Winnipeg — if you can walk outside, you can bet your bottom loonie dollar that your date will say, "So, wanna hit up a patio?"
Hockey enters the discussion
At some point, hockey will enter the discussion on a date or two. Whether it's comparing whose team is the best or the worst (even though we know it's a toss-up between the Flames, Leafs and Canucks), having hockey playing on the TV in the bar, or maybe you're even dating a hockey boy — hockey at some point will come up in the discussion when you're dating in Canada.
It's unavoidable. You will talk about it. You might even fight about it. Or roll your eyes at it. But trust me: hockey will come up, and it's up to you if it's a deal-breaker.
You will be invited up to the cottage
Just like in Heated Rivalry, this is a real thing Canadians do to show they're into you: you get invited to the cottage. This is basically the unofficial official relationship status marker. Or not. Sometimes it means they just want to hook up, too.
Either way, getting the cottage invite is a milestone in your relationship. You're either becoming a serious thing, or you're about to spend a weekend at a lake with someone you may never hear from again. Enjoy it while it lasts!
Meeting the parents involves taking your shoes off
It's a cute, very hygienic and very Canadian thing. If you're invited to someone's house for dinner, you're going to take off your shoes. Some people from different cultures might respect it, while others might think it's weird — well, we think it's weird if you walk around your house with your shoes on... but anyway.
If you're dating a Canadian and you're asked to meet the parents, then you will be taking your shoes off at the door.
Plus, nobody wants to be that person tracking salt, slush and whatever else they stepped in outside all over someone's clean floors.
Summer dating has an expiration date
Just like the summer months, summer dating has an expiration date. What worked before — having someone to spend time with and do all the things with, like going to the cottage, making camping plans, attending weddings, hitting patios and cramming approximately 900 outdoor activities into three months — suddenly feels a lot less necessary when summer is over.
And then you're left wondering... OK, are we going to break up or move in together? Because after a summer that intense, it somehow feels like those are the only two options.
Most times, I hate to say it, you're going to break up. Because just like summer in Canada, those romances are fleeting and sometimes based on convenience. Then you're just waiting for cuffing season to start, and, well, that's just as terrible.
Maybe dating is just terrible.
There you have it — the very specific dating realities that I know my fellow Canadians will relate to. Any that I missed?
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.