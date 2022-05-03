This Texas Government Agency Has The Highest Paid Employees & They Have 27 Job Openings
Some employees make more than the governor!
According to a recent report by the Houston Chronicle, the highest-paid employees at a Texas state agency are the ones who work for the Teacher Retirement System of Texas, mostly. Now, as boring as that may sound to some people, we're talking about jobs paying as much as $400K a year, here.
That is a lot for Texas living. These employees who work for TRS are making well over the average annual wages of your average Joe Texan, and even more than Gov. Greg Abbott himself.
Yes, you read that right.
Have we mentioned there are currently job openings at the agency? 27 open roles to be exact, including some senior-level positions like the ones featured in the Chron's top-paid list. An internship in HR is also available.
Of course, you aren't guaranteed the rockstar salary, as some of these jobs are actually pretty coveted and require more than just a high school diploma.
For example, the director of communications, senior applications officer, and data engineer positions all require previous experience and a related secondary degree. However, salaries for these openings aren't yet decided, but one could guess it pays a pretty penny.
You can also make nearly $50K a year tending to phone calls from TRS members, and there's no college degree required with this one. Most roles are based out of Austin, TX, with a few that are actually remote positions, like the aforementioned telephone counselor associate.
Founded in 1937, the TRS is a public pension plan with 676 employees in Texas. With the wages they pay, we bet working for a retirement firm doesn't sound so boring anymore.